Black Mamba stroll past Gunners

Black Mamba Saturday extended their perfect run in National League with a convincing 52-21 win over Gunners at Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

Sydney Omondi and Brian Mombo led Mambas with 11 and nine goals respectively while David Kiragu and Joseph Ombok replied for Gunners with a combined tally of 10 goals.

The win took Mambas tally to 20 points having won all their 10 games while Gunners picked their third loss of the season.

Black Mamba coach Martin Abunde was impressed by the attacking display.

“Normally, we don’t focus on how good or bad an opponent is. We play to win and at the same time enjoy the game always paying attention to our attacks,” said Abunde.

Gunners coach Emmanuel Kieti bemoaned the lack of depth in his squad.

"We could not work well with few players. With only two substitutes available, we really struggled with fatigue which gave Mamba an advantage," said Kieti.

Nanyuki recorded mixed results in their double header losing 22-25 to Buccaneers before beating Warriors 40-17 at the same venue. Gores Nzioki scored 12 goals for the winners followed closely by Onesmus Mutua.

"We lost to Buccaneers because we didn’t master their system of play and we made too many mistakes in our defence that we will work on in our next training session," said Nanyuki coach Mark Mutuku.

Warriors also lost 29-39 to National Youth Service in their second match. In another match, University of Eldoret Pippers settled for a 26-26 draw with Mount Kenya University Thika. Brian Mutunga and Moses Wachira led MKU Thika with seven and five goals respectively while UoE Pippers had Edwin Limo leading their charge with nine goals.

RESULTS

Buccaneers 25-22 Nanyuki

MKU Thika 26-26 UOE Pippers

Warriors 29-39 NYS

Black Mamba 52-21 Gunners