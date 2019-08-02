Boystown’s fairy-tale run comes to a halt

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Koyonzo Boys High School from Western Region will on Saturday meet Coast Region's Serani High School in the under-16 boys’ football final of the Secondary Schools National Term Two Games in Kisumu.

The girls' final will pit 2016 winners Wiyeta Girls Secondary School from Rift Valley Region against debutantes Maeni Girls Secondary School from Bungoma County.

Last year's winners St Anthony's Boys Kitale and Moi Girls Nangili failed to qualify for the nationals.

Koyonzo Boys High School 3-1 Boys Town High School (post-match penalties)

Koyonzo ended Boystown’s fairy-tale run by after them 3-1 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in a match played at the Kisumu National Polytechnic grounds on Friday.

Koyonzo’s Noah Ouma forced Boystown keeper Abdinajib into a fine save just a minute to halftime and Boystown responded immediately with a swift counter, Cyril Odunga, the Koyonzo goalkeeper stretching to parry way Ismael Abdulahi’s low shot.

Ismael Abdulahi’s headed in the resultant corner to give the Garissa-based school the lead heading into the breather.

Abdulahi missed a glorious opportunity to double the lead in the 63rd minute after rounding off Koyonzo custodian Cyril Odunga only to shoot wide. The boys from Garissa defended resolutely until the final minute of added time when Arnold Bukasa caught the defence napping to shoot past Abdinajib Hassan and send the match into extra time.

No side found the back of the net in extra time and spot kicks were needed to decide the winner. Boystown missed three penalties, only scoring one, while Koyonzo missed two and scored three.

Dagoretti Boys High School 0-1 Serani

Sufii Mohammed’s goal in the eighth minute was all Serani needed to beat a hard fighting Dagoretti Boys High School in their semi-final clash.

Eliud Okwemba, Koyonzo's coach says his charges are ready to lift the title, despite making their debut this year.

“It is the first time we are in the national finals but we have proved we are in it to win. We have played against very tough sides on our way to the final and we are mentally prepared to face Serani in the final. We were in the same group in the preliminaries and they edged us by a solitary goal and we are ready to correct the mistakes. They should not expect an easy game," he said.

His counterpart from Serani Daniel Lenjo is also optimistic of bagging the title.

“We knew teams from Nairobi like power play and using their speedy wingers and we had a game plan for it and that is why we managed to beat Dagoretti. We have been approaching a game at a time with specific tactics and game plan and that is what we will do against Koyonzo in the final. They are a tough team but we are mentally and physically prepared for them. We are going for the ultimate prize," Lenjo said on Friday.

Wiyeta to face Maeni in girls' final

Wiyeta edged Kobala Mixed Secondary School by a solitary goal in their semi-final match played at the Kisumu National Polytechnic, the lone goal coming in courtesy of Jamila Amida in the 20th minute.

Maeni beat Njabini Girls High School in the second semi-final played at the same venue, with the prolific Noel Oruko grabbing a brace in the 5th and 40th minutes to ensure they book a date with Wiyeta in the final.

Miriam Mbeyin of Njabini (left) vies for the ball with Nanjala Purity of Maeni Girls during their under-16 girls' semi-final match of the Secondary Schools National Term Two Games at Kisumu Polytechnic grounds on August 2, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF KINYANJUI |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara is optimistic of reclaiming the title when they face Maeni, but says his charges will not underrate the opponents.

“We were very determined and hungry to reach this far. Maeni are very good – most of the girls are from Western region and we know them. Their wingers are very good and our plan will be to shut them down on that front. If we manage to do that then I am sure we will win,” Manyara said after the match.

Maeni coach Stephen Omusaba is wary of the threat posed by Wiyeta, but says they will give their best shot.

“We are coming into the final as underdogs. Wiyeta is a very experienced side, but we will prepare for the match and try our best to ensure we take the trophy home.