Boystown look to extend fairy-tale run

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Boystown Secondary School from Garissa will be hoping to continue with their fairy-tale run when they tackle Western region's Koyonzo Secondary School in one of the boys' under-16 football semis matches on Friday morning at the ongoing Secondary Schools National Term Two Games in Kisumu.

The North Eastern region school beat Dagoretti High School 2-0 in their final pool match at the Kisumu National Polytechnic grounds on Thursday.

The result sees them top group A with a perfect record having won all its three group matches to the suprise of many.

Boystown Secondary School 2-0 Dagoretti High School

After a goalless first half, Abdulrahman Dayib opened the scoring in the 50th minute and Abdulahi Hussein doubled the lead 15 minutes later with a moment of brilliance, leaving two Dagoretti defenders for dead before slotting beautifully past custodian Collins Nyambaro.

Boystown coach Rodgers Wekesa says the performance of his lads does not surprise him as they had prepared very well for the tournament.

“We knew our weakness is we are not really powerful as compared to our opponents and we therefore prepared very well by having more training sessions and playing many friendly matches before the tournament. I was confident that we were going to do well and therefore I am not surprised by the performance,” Wekesa said.

“The school management has also been very supportive and we don’t want to let them down. We face Koyonzo Boys in the semi final and I have watched them play, they are a good team but we have a game plan for them. Our target is to win the title, we mean business this time," he added.

Serani Boys High School 2-1 Gatamaiyu Secondary School

Serani Boys High School from Coast Region also made it three wins in a row as they edged Gatamaiyu Secondary School from Central Region 2-1 in an entertaining match played at the Kisumu National Polytechnic grounds.

Mahir Mohammed, who turns out for Bandari Youth, opened the scoring in the 12th minute from the spot, but Micheny Ongao equalised at the half hour mark with a fine volley from the edge of the box.

Juma Mwinyikai killed off the game with a simple tap in past Gatamaiyu custodian Franklin Karisa after a perfect long pass from the impressive Mahir Mohammed.

Serani coach Daniel Lenjo says their target is to win the title.

“We are not celebrating yet despite the fact that we have already qualified for the semis. We have two more matches, the semi final and the final and then we can open the champagne,” Lenjo said.

Goseta High School 0-1 Koyonzo Secondary School

Koyonzo High School from Western Region qualified for the semi finals with a 1-0 win over hard=fighting Goseta High School from Rift Valley, the lone goal coming courtesy of Fred Okutoyi in the 10th minute.

Goseta have found the going tough at the Nationals despite having eliminated reigning champions St Anthony’s Boys Kitale at the County level. They are out of the tourney after losing all their three group matches.

Njabini Girls High School 3-1 Dagoretti Mixed High School

Njabini Girls High School qualified for the semis with an emphatic 3-1-win over Dagoretti Mixed High School. Faith Osinde had given the Nairobi-based side an early lead in the 10th minute, but Lavin Onyango levelled matters 11 minutes later.

Evelyn Adhiambo made it 2-1 in the 28th minute and Rita Nyoroka's goal at the hour mark completed the job for Njabini, who finished on six points and have qualified for the last four stage alongside Wiyeta Girls School.

Wiyeta Girls Secondary School 3-0 Ugari Girls High School

The 2016 champions Wiyeta Girls Secondary School from Rift Valley eased past Ugari Girls 3-0 in a one-sided match. Shaylen Opisa, Jacinta Karemani and Laventa Akinyi scored the goals in the 8th, 33rd and 35th minutes respectively.

Rita Ojwang of Ugari girls (left) fights for the ball with Wiyeta’s Metrine Ogara during their under-16 football match at Secondary Schools National Term Two Games in Kisumu on August 1, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF KINYANJUI |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kobala Girls Secondary School 0-0 Maeni Girls High School

Maeni Girls High School and Kobala Girls Secondary School played to a barren draw in a dull match that was the last action for the girls in group stage.

The teams tied on six points in Group A and have qualified for the semis, but it is Maeni who finish top as they have scored more goals.

Itara Girls High School 0-6 Waa Girls High School

Waa Girls from Coast Region thrashed Itaara Girls from Eastern Region 6-0 in a dead rubber match played earlier on. Marion Furaha scored four goals with Mwanajuma Mwandoro grabbing a brace.

Both teams have however been knocked out.

Under-16 girls' football semis

Kobala Girls High School vs Wiyeta Girls Secondary School

Njabini Girls High School vs Maeni Girls Secondary School

Under-16 boys' football semis

Boystown Secondary School vs Koyonzo Secondary School