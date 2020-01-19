Brook house win Hog Charge titles in Ruiru

By CECIL ODONGO

Nairobi’s Brook house International School won girls and boys’ open cycling titles in the 22nd edition of the annual Hog Charge competition held at Peponi School in Ruiru on Sunday.

The mountain bike competition saw teams of four riders each navigate a course of checkpoints, with the team that takes the shortest time being declared winners.

Teams competed in either the under-12 category, under-14 category or in the open classes.

In the girls’ open race, Brook house team, christened ‘The Mosquitoes,’ weathered hot and dusty conditions at the Sukari Ranch to triumph in 11 minutes, 54:00 seconds, while Brook house boys’ team “Ram Riders” hit the tape in 12.00:00 to emerge victorious.

In the under-12 category, Kenton College won boys’ title in 10.57:00, followed by Banda School (11.00:00) and Peponi House (11.08:00) respectively.

Gilgil’s Pembroke School won boys’ under-14 category race in 10.42:00, ahead of Banda School (10.49:00) and Nairobi Academy (10.58:00).

