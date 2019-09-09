Busia student wins scrabble tourney

By GAETANO PESA

More by this Author

Wordsmith Linus Oduor produced his best performance to emerge the winner of Scrabble Kenya Division C tournament that ended at Chef West Hotel in Busia on Sunday.

The Form Three student at St Mathias Boys in Busia held his cool to beat off a pool of competitors that included fellow students and amateurs from Kenya and Uganda.

Perhaps, this was not a tough duel for Oduor, considering that he held his nerve to win the National Secondary Schools competition in July.

During this event, he posted 12 wins against four loses for a spread of +1107 to earn promotion to Division B.

Marion Awuor (12-4 +653) was second with Busia veteran player Largus Amukanga (11-5, +731) completing the podium places.

“I must admit that it was no easy fete for me. I am using the competition to prepare for the World Scrabble championships in Malaysia in November,” he said after the win.

Advertisement

Joshua Barasa, also from St Mathias, took the fourth position with Ian Otieno of Burumba Secondary School placed fifth.

Barasa, Otieno and Japheth Wandera will also be in the Kenyan contingent for Malaysia.

In Division B category, John Sang from Uasin Gishu County easily took charge of the slot after posting 14 wins. (14-4, +472).

Willis Ang’awa from Siaya County took the second position with 13-5, +703 while homeboy Eric Wamalwa was third (12-6, +680).

Nicholas Mbugua from Nairobi Stima Club won back-to-back title in Division A (Premier category) with 13-5 +1031.

Edgar Odongkara from Uganda was second with 12-6, +936 ahead of compatriot and top seed Edwin Mugisha (12-6, +909).

Busia County Director of Medical Services Dr Janerose Ambuchi, who represented Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, urged the sports department to enrich scrabble which she said is a quiet game that can be used to solve problems easily.

“We are happy that Busia was picked to host this tournament that doubles up as qualifier for the World Cup,” she said after awarding winners trophies to winners.

Scrabble Kenya chairperson Bernard Amuke urged leaders from the county to assist the five students who qualified to represent the country in the world championships.