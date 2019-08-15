alexa CAK to face KFS in football final - Daily Nation
CAK to face KFS in football final

Thursday August 15 2019

Danson Kago (left) of Postal Corporation of Kenya vies for the ball with Dennis Amboso of Kenya Ferry Services during their group 'A' of the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games at Gusii Stadium on August 13, 2019. Kenya Ferry won 2-1. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI |

Danson Kago (left) of Postal Corporation of Kenya vies for the ball with Dennis Amboso of Kenya Ferry Services during their group 'A' of the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games at Gusii Stadium on August 13, 2019. Kenya Ferry won 2-1. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI |

BENSON AYIENDA
By BENSON AYIENDA
JOHN ASHIHUNDU
By JOHN ASHIHUNDU
Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) Thursday beat Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 9-8 on penalties at Gusii Stadium to qualify for Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games men's football final.

The match had ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time and the referee called for the lottery according to tournament rules.

Duncan Otewa, Hassan Idd, Hamisi Mwinyi, Philip Opiyo, Raphael Okello, Omari Swallen, Levy Wanjohi and Salim Badi scored for KPA while Erick Lusala, Brian Juma, Felix Ouma, Michael Ochieng, Joel Bataro, Gideon Were, Job Tinyo, Anthony Gicho and Erick Ochieng netted for CAK.

Hamisi Kafani’s spot kick was saved by CAK’s goalkeeper Bataro to send KPA packing.

CAK had scored early in the fourth minute through Erick Lusala before Duncan Otewa levelled for KPA in the 24th. KPA then scored in the 39th to lead 2-1 at half time.

Brian Juma equalised for the Juma Abdalla-coached side heading home a sumptuous delivery from Felix Ouma's corner in the 58th and there was no separating these two sides after 90 minutes.

While conceding defeat, KPA’s head coach Wycliffe Anyangu said that his players displayed quality football but lost many scoring opportunities which proved costly.

“It was a good match since the two teams created equal scoring opportunities but our opponents were lucky to carry the day. Nobody is perfect when it comes to penalties,” he said.

His counterpart Abdalla Juma revealed that they had trained on spot kicks. “I had prepared my boys mentally having predicated that the match was to de decided through penalties.”

However, Abdalla rued a nasty injury to defender Anthony Odinga who has been ruled out of the final.

In the second semi-final at the same venue, Kenya Ferries Authority (KFS) also edged Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) 4-2 on penalties after the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in normal time.

CAK, who are last year’s finalists, will now face KFS in the final slated for Friday 3pm at Gusii Stadium.

Thursday results

Semi-finals

CAK 2 KPA 2 (9-8 penalties); KFS 1 KMA 1 (4-2 penalties)

Friday fixtures

Final

CAK Vs KFS - 3.00pm, Gusii Stadium

