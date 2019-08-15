CAK to face KFS in football final

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) Thursday beat Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 9-8 on penalties at Gusii Stadium to qualify for Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games men's football final.

The match had ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time and the referee called for the lottery according to tournament rules.

Duncan Otewa, Hassan Idd, Hamisi Mwinyi, Philip Opiyo, Raphael Okello, Omari Swallen, Levy Wanjohi and Salim Badi scored for KPA while Erick Lusala, Brian Juma, Felix Ouma, Michael Ochieng, Joel Bataro, Gideon Were, Job Tinyo, Anthony Gicho and Erick Ochieng netted for CAK.

Hamisi Kafani’s spot kick was saved by CAK’s goalkeeper Bataro to send KPA packing.

CAK had scored early in the fourth minute through Erick Lusala before Duncan Otewa levelled for KPA in the 24th. KPA then scored in the 39th to lead 2-1 at half time.

Brian Juma equalised for the Juma Abdalla-coached side heading home a sumptuous delivery from Felix Ouma's corner in the 58th and there was no separating these two sides after 90 minutes.

Related Stories KPA rally to defend netball title

While conceding defeat, KPA’s head coach Wycliffe Anyangu said that his players displayed quality football but lost many scoring opportunities which proved costly.

“It was a good match since the two teams created equal scoring opportunities but our opponents were lucky to carry the day. Nobody is perfect when it comes to penalties,” he said.

His counterpart Abdalla Juma revealed that they had trained on spot kicks. “I had prepared my boys mentally having predicated that the match was to de decided through penalties.”

However, Abdalla rued a nasty injury to defender Anthony Odinga who has been ruled out of the final.

In the second semi-final at the same venue, Kenya Ferries Authority (KFS) also edged Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) 4-2 on penalties after the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in normal time.

CAK, who are last year’s finalists, will now face KFS in the final slated for Friday 3pm at Gusii Stadium.

Thursday results

Semi-finals

CAK 2 KPA 2 (9-8 penalties); KFS 1 KMA 1 (4-2 penalties)

Friday fixtures

Final