The long serving chairperson of Funakoshi World Authority Traditional Karate Association –Kenya (WATKA), Caleb Atemi has resigned.

His resignation takes effect from January 1, 2020. He had served at the helm for WATKA for four years.

“After a series of consultations with family, peers and business associates, I have decided to relinquish my seat with effect from January 1, 2020,” said Atemi in a press statement seen by the Nation.

“I need to focus all my energy and efforts on the growth of Taikan Africa, especially now that we have rolled out our Bushido Leadership Programme,” he added.

PARTNERSHIPS

He said the associations will now be steered by his deputy Omollo Kanga Sensei. Other officials still remain, Jackson Wainainah (secretary General), Gregory Oluoch Sensei (technical team) and Rosemary Audi (treasurer). Atemi assured lovers of the sport that he will remain a member of WATKA.

He promised to assist with advice especially on matters fundraising and partnerships.

Atemi, who is the former chairman of Kenya Karate Federation (KKF), is the president and chief executive officer of Taikan Africa, a martial arts company that promotes; leadership; health; wellness and self-defence.

Meanwhile Atemi has announced that Taikan Africa will host two Aikido and Karate Masters from Japan before the end of this year.

However, he did not announce the dates saying the tentative programme that will see the two masters conduct a countrywide visit will be released at a later date.

At the same time, he announced that Taikan will also intensify its focus on self-defence by incorporating teachings from Krav Maga and Aikido styles and tactics.

AIKIDO CLASSES

Taikan Africa runs Karate and Aikido classes at the Parklands Baptist Church East Gate in Nairobi’s Embakasi.

The company, in partnership with the church, launched a leadership programme dubbed Karate4Christ in October 2018.

The Chief Karate Instructor at Taikan Africa is Sensei Bon Owiti who is the Technical Commissioner for the KKF.

“We want to hold at least four major tournaments in 2020, the biggest will be held at the coastal town of Watamu in Kilifi County at the end of 2020,” said Atemi.

He revealed that the Watamu event will bring together top teams from East and Central Africa.

The event is jointly organised by KKF and Taikan Africa.

Atemi announced that apart from the daily training schedules at the Nyayo Embakasi dojo that is conducted by Sensei Bon Owiti, Taikan will introduce regular self-defence seminars across the country.

SEMINARS

The seminars will incorporate anti-mugging and anti-rape training for the vulnerable groups.

The just concluded year was busy season for Taikan Africa.

Among the highlights of the past season include the hosting of the world’s leading Aikido masters Shihan Piotr Borowski for seven weeks.

Shihan Piotr, a 7th Dan Aikido teacher held seminars across the country spreading the art of peace and imparting skills.

Taikan Africa also unveiled its self defense programme which will among other things promote the security of the most vulnerable members of society among them women, children and people with disabilities.

It unveiled a Sports Tourism programme that will use martial arts to attract sports lovers to Kenya, and it also launched its Bushido Leadership programme to train corporate leaders and also enhance leadership skills among children and the youth.

NATIONAL GRADING

Atemi said: “Taikan Africa intend to hasten the quality and growth of martial arts in Kenya by holding tournaments in different parts of the country.”

He revealed that plans were underway to invite countries from the Great Lakes Region to participate in the Kilifi Event.

Taikan Africa and WATKA will also hold national grading and standardisation workshops and events for its trainers, referees and judges and top executives.