Cardinal Otunga to host Kisii County Games

By BENSON AYIENDA

All roads will on Wednesday lead to Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho for this year’s Kisii County Term One Secondary School Games with defending champions in various disciplines vowing to retain their titles.

The County’s Secondary Schools Sports Association officials have said more than 300 schools will be in action in the showpiece that will run till Saturday.

The games will see teams compete in basketball, handball, hockey, rugby 7s and 15s, athletics and swimming.

At least 120 referees, who will be officiating on Tuesday attended a one-day coordination clinic, as various schools began arriving at the venue.

The games were earlier scheduled to take place at Kisii High School, but the venue was later changed as the school is hosting a regional music workshop.

“We have rolled our sleeves to ensure we host successful championships” said the County’s Secondary Schools Sports Association’s Secretary, Geoffrey Nyantika.

He argued that the games have helped the region unearth several stars in various disciplines, who have gone to shine in various national competitions.

The winners will represent the county in the Nyanza Regional Games slated for March 24 to 28 at Rapogi High School in Migori County.

At the sub county level where the games were played about two weeks ago, the county’s boys’ basketball champions, Nyanchwa High School renewed their rivalry with their long-term competitors, Kisii High School in the final.

The two sides staged a remarkable game with Kisii High School managing a slim 45-42 win on home turf.

The two schools qualified for the county games with Nyanchwa getting a direct ticket by virtue of being the defending champions.

“I was not surprised with the results since I did not field my best players. I knew we had already qualified, hence I decided to give fresh talents an opportunity to impress,” said Nyanchwa’s head coach, Kepha Mogire.

He reiterated that they were determined to retain the title and challenged his opponents to prepare for a tough challenge.

Separately in Marani sub county, Nyakome Boys High School trounced Nyagoto 10-8 to claim the boys’ handball title.

At Etago sub county, under the tutelage of veteran coach Geoffrey Miyogo, Ndonyo Secondary school hammered Ikoba High School 22-4 in an easy boys’ handball final.

In last year’s competition, Ndonyo reached the county level where they were eliminated at the quarter finals after losing 10-11 to a composed Nyagoto Secondary School.

“This time round we will not relent since we learnt from our mistakes and we are ready to face any team in our subsequent assignments,” said an ambitious Miyogo.

While hosting the championships at Gucha South Sub County, Nduru Boys High School qualified in four disciplines among them basketball, handball rugby 7s and 15s.

In basketball, they beat their neighbours Nyabigena High School 31-15,before they battled to a 17-13 win against Tabaka High School in handball.

“Taking four teams to the county championships is not an easy job. We had trained for about one month as we were preparing for these games” said the school’s head of games, Chris Omollo.