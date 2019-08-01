Champions Kaya Tiwi make history in Kisumu

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Girls' netball defending champions Kaya Tiwi Secondary School on Thursday made history with highest score ever registered at the Secondary Schools National Term Two Games.

Coast side Kaya Tiwi ran out 126-01 winners against Volunteer Girls Secondary School from North Eastern region in their final preliminary match at the Kisumu Polytechnic grounds.

Kaya Tiwi's goal shooter Monica Oguda shot to the summit of the scorers chat with 200 goals to her credit. It was not all gloom for the Volunteer girls as goal shooter Binto Farah, who scored the lone goal during their rout, completed the championships with a record nine goals after scoring three and five respectively against Baba Dogo Secondary school from Nairobi, and Karuri Girls High from Central in their opening two matches.

"I must say we are slowly coming of age and will soon start being competitive against the big teams," an elated Farah said.

Her sentiments were echoed by captain Lul Nur, who believes the support they are getting from their principal Ali Bash and teacher Daniel Mutua should see them cause an upset in the near future.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) official Nancy Nyaenya, who is the netball Commissar at these championships, praised Volunteer girls for their superb show and predicted a bright future for them.

"As KSSSA, we are very impressed by the netball standards displayed by North Eastern this year which in my opinion is the best ever seen. We hope they will improve on this performance and start competing for trophies," she said.

The other pool A match saw Karuri confirm their place in the semi finals for the second straight year with a 42-22 win over Baba Dogo from Nairobi.

Pool B saw Nyakach Girls High School from Nyanza beat Bukhoholo Secondary School from Western 40-22 to top group B, while Cheptil Girls High School from Rift Valley defeated Syumile Girls High School from Eastern 43-29 in a dead-rubber match after both teams failed to make semis.

Friday's semi finals will therefore see Kaya Tiwi face off with Bukhoholo, while Nyakach Girls will be up against Karuri.

Friday's fixtures

Semi final 1

9am- Kaya Tiwi vs Bukhoholo

Semi final 2