Champions maintain status quo in Coast schools finals

East Africa Secondary schools girls football champions Kwale Girls led other defending champions in football, volleyball and netball to successfully defend their titles as the Coast Secondary schools term two games concluded at Malindi High school Saturday.

First to retain their title for the fifth straight year were Kaya Tiwi. They beat St Charles Lwanga high school of Mombasa 68-10 in a one sided final.

The Shimba Hills under-20 football team saw off Serani Secondary 3-0 in the boys finals before Kwale Girls beat St John’s Kaloleni by a solitary goal for the girls under-20 football title.

Shimoni secondary and St John’s Kaloleni retained the boys and girls volleyball titles.

In an explosive boys football finals, Juma Ali scored in the seventh minute, Juma Mohammed in the 13th and Yahya Omar on 80 minutes as Shimba silenced their Mombasa County opponents.

“We came to Malindi well prepared to retain our trophy and I am happy we have done just that without losing a point since the zonals championships,” Shimba Hills technical director Salim Kituaro said.

His Serani counterpart Abbass Ulaya, whose under-16 boys football team beat Kwale High 4-3 for the title, said he was satisfied with the results and promised to return with a stronger team next year.

Against bitter rivals St John’s Kaloleni in the girls football under-20 final, a Gladys Chepkoech 17th minute goal is all Kwale Girls needed to successfully defend their title.

Shimoni secondary beat Vitengeni secondary 3-0 to book their ticket for the nationals for the second year running while St John’s Kaloleni girls defeated St Peter’s secondary from Mombasa 3-0 for the girls volleyball title.