Champs Egoji renew hostilities with Kaimosi

By CHARLES WANYORO

Teachers colleges football champions, Egoji, Wednesday shrugged off multiple injuries scare to hold on for a hard fought 1-0 win over Chesta, and set up a mouth-watering final with bitter rivals Kaimosi, in the ongoing Kenya Teachers colleges sports association ball games at Meru teachers college.

Thursday's final is a repeat of last year's tie where Egoji prevailed 2-0.

Influential striker AbdiJabar Adan had put Egoji ahead in the 60th minute after a sleek pass from Galgalo Somo, but was soon substituted in the 75th minute after a head injury.

Chesta players were better organised in the midfield and striking force, and frequently threatened keeper William Talala, who was struggling with an eye injury but kept them at bay.

Egoji captain Kelvin Kipchumba said they were hoping for quick recovery of Adan, keeper Talala and striker Moses Ochieng, who were injured in the game ahead of the do-or-die tie.

“It was difficult match due to the injuries but we are going for a win. We are going to defend the title and we are prepared for the game,” he said.

Coach Josek Kirimi is relishing a repeat of last year’s final and said they would capitalise on the home advantage to beat Kaimosi.

“Last year we played with them in the finals in their backyard and we won. We believe we are stringer than we were,” he said.

In the battle for the women’s trophy, St Augustine Eregi Teachers training college from Western region will be seeking to defend their title when they take on Morsoriot of Rift Valley.

Eregi beat Kitui 2-0 through goals from Irene Achieng and Quinter Ong’ondo, while Morsoriot triumphed 1-0 over an impressive Kamwenja side.

In basketball, Kigari showed mental strength to beat defending champions Asumbi 91-75, and disrupt the Western representatives’ plans of winning their eighth title.

However, Asumbi women’s squad, who are chasing their ninth uninterrupted title made no mistake, seeing off a resurgent Eregi side 85-55 to set up promising final against Thogoto.

In women’s netball, Asumbi, who defeated Meru 34-32, will be up against Eregi, who overcame Kericho 55-23.

The men’s tie will be a showdown between Migori, who beat Tambach 37-27, against Western region’s champions Lugari.