Champs Miathene in good start at Eastern games

By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Eastern region rugby 15s champions Miathene easily saw off a resilient Kitui school side 39-7 as the Regional Secondary Schools Term One Games started at Meru School on Wednesday.

The home team was made to sweat and struggled to find their footing after Kitui quickly narrowed a 10-0 deficit to 10-7 by half time.

However, a pep talk from coach Patrick Mwika saw the squad comprising of seven, who played in last year’s nationals at Kangaru School, change the flow and increased in passing and pace.

Eighth man Mulu Asaye was in top form, scoring four tries in the game, while captain Daniel Mwenda scored two and converted, with fly half Dennis Mwirigi making the other try.

Fellow regional powerhouse Kangaru School also romped to victory 22-0 over a determined Mukuuni, who had emerged winners in Tharaka Nithi.

The experienced team comprising players such as the versatile fly half Daniel Mugambi and Lincoln Njagi easily dismantled the lanky Mukuuni, easily scoring three quick tries in first half for a 15-0 lead.

Njagi outran his markers and provided a pass to Joshua Munene, who coolly scored, before Brian Gondi added the extras.

In the second half, Mukuuni tightened their defence, but a good run by Kevin Kyalo saw him earn a try as Lincoln converted.

In basketball, regional powerhouse Meru School faltered losing 40-41 to Lukenya Academy in a reverse of last year’s group opening match.

Forward Luka Majak and Guard Khan Makuel ensured Meru School star players Ndiema Kipkorir and Deng Deng were under intense marking and pressure limiting flow of passes to the forwards.

“We were wary of them since they defeated us last year. I knew that if we allowed them to play their usual game, they would have an advantage since it is their court. We ensured we disrupted that,” said Lukenya coach Sonny Mugisha.

However, Meru School coach Paul Muli said they would recover from setback and remain focussed on retaining their regional title.

“We had a lot of errors and I hope moving forward, we will rectify. Given it was the first match, the players were anxious but we will make amends,” he said.

Kangaru School beat St Charles Lwanga, coached by their immediate former principal, Simon Njagi, 51-39 in a thrilling match played in the afternoon.

Multiple-times regional girls' basketball champions Kirigara humiliated Moi Girls Marsabit 91-6 in a one-sided match played at Kaaga Girls High school.

Kirigara dominated the first quarter to lead the Marsabit county representatives 41-2. They also outscored them 16-0 in the second quarter, before slowing down the tempo to with the final quarters which they excelled 14-2 and 20-2 respectively.

The team coached by Peter Muriungi has represented Eastern region for six times in a row at the nationals.