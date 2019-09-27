Chris Froome in surprise comeback race in Japan

By AFP

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will take part in one of the events surrounding the Saitama Criterium in Japan in October, which would be his first race since a horror crash in June.

Froome, who won the 2013 Saitama Criterium, had not been expected to be back in any sort of event until 2020 but began training again in late August.

When contacted by AFP on Friday, race organisers ASO confirmed Froome would take part at Saitama, at the very least, in a team time-trial run over a short circuit.

Froome sustained dreadful injuries when he hit a brick wall at high speed, fracturing ribs, a femur, and an elbow after taking his hands off the handlebars to blow his nose three months ago.

He would be less likely to expose himself to a fall in Japan in the team time-trial, where the teams set off individually, rather than be exposed to the frantic racing a peloton can often present.

