By AFP

More by this Author

BRUSSELS

Chris Froome has left hospital and has been transferred home, Team Ineos chief Dave Brailsford said on Friday, a day ahead of the start of the Tour de France.

Brailsford said the four-time winner of the Tour was in good spirits and had been visited by many of his teammates ahead of leaving a rehabilitation centre on Thursday.

Froome, whose victories came in the colours of Ineos' predecessor Team Sky, suffered multiple fractures when he was involved in a high-speed crash on June 12 on a training run before a stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in France.

"Chris left hospital and even put his feet on the ground for the first time yesterday," said Brailsford.

"He really is in remarkable spirits all things considered.

Related Stories Six riders to watch at the Tour de France

"Many of the lads have been to visit him and been keeping up with him, above all Luke (Rowe)," he added.

"He'll bounce back and needs to concentrate on getting fit again."

Froome fractured his pelvis, right femur, several ribs and right elbow in a freak accident when a gust of wind ended his season while he had his hands off the handlebars.