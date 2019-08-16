By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

More by this Author

Coast Media FC Friday entered into a partnership with Premier Hospital that will see the latter provide football kits, an ambulance and first aiders during their matches.

The partnership was unveiled at Nyali, Mombasa where the hospital's Chief Executive Officer Fardosa Ahmed said that they are delighted to sponsor the "promising" team.

“We are happy that journalists from the coastal area especially Mombasa have their own team that can nurture talent,” said Ahmed.

“We’re keen on promoting sports in the country and also encouraging people to engage in physical activities. Currently, there is a big focus on cancer and other communicable diseases and one way of eradicating such diseases is through exercises,” she added.

She urged other companies, well-wishers and donors to embrace sports teams especially after betting companies opted out of sponsoring sports in the country.

“Our partnership with Coast Media is to ensure that players are in good condition when playing, we will also send an ambulance and first aid officers every time they have a match,” said Ahmed.

Coast Media captain Mark Mutuku thanked the hospital for sponsoring them and promised that they will utilise the sponsorship for the intended purpose.

“We believe that the support given by the hospital will help us do well in our upcoming friendly and competitive matches,” said Mutuku who also hinted that next year, the team intends to join a competitive league.