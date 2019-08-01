Coast, Nyanza clinch football titles in Meru

By CHARLES WANYORO

Coast and Nyanza regions are the new boys and girls Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association football champions after winning their respective encounters on post-match penalties at Meru Teachers Training College, Meru County on Thursday.

The Coast team shrugged off worrying challenges that saw both their first choice goalkeeper Salim Magaro and defender Abdalla Joto stretched off with a broken wrist and leg respectively, to hold on and beat a physical Nairobi side 3-2 on penalties after both teams tied 1-1 after extra time.

Nairobi drew the first blood through Dibon Otieno who drove home a slot home past Magaro on 25 minutes. The goalkeeper seemed to have picked the injury as he attempted to make the save, writhing in agony while signalling for help.

The shot stopper was immediately replaced by Juma Mlai and luckily, Coast equalised three minutes later.

Moments later, their inspirational defender Abdalla Joto was fouled and had to be replaced, dealing a blow to the now weakened defence.

“We thought it was just normal pain and that the keeper would immediately recover. Medics said he had a broken arm while Abdalla Joto suffered a crack on his foot. We hope they will recover to compete in Arusha,” said coach Mzungu Mwanzala.

The injured players joined in the celebrations after lifting their third national trophy, and vowed to improve on their display at the East African Games.

Nairobi goalkeeper Woche Dulla, who turns out for Kariobangi Sharks youth team, was voted the best while his teammate, Dibon Otieno won the Golden Boot.

In the girls final, Nyanza defeated their Western arch-rivals 5-4 on post match penalties, to lift this year’s national trophy after also battling to a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Goalkeeper Pamela Awuor was the heroine after she dived the right way to block the crucial penalty struck by Western custodian Cynthia Cheruto, and help her team book a ticket to East African championships later this month.

Nyanza rallied from a goal down to force the draw, before the ultimate shootout where the Lakeside team triumphed.

The heroics of the 10-year-old Kobala Primary School pupil also saw her crowned the goalkeeper of the tournament in the girls’ category.

“I was very determined to ensure that our team went to Arusha. I would love to visit Tanzania,” said Awuor.

Nyanza coach Chris Nyaenya hailed the girls for the resilience especially after coming from goal down to secure the win.