Coast region games clinic begins

Teachers from Coast region converge on Kaya Tiwi Secondary School on Friday for the two-day Kwale County Games clinic.

Kwale County Secondary School Sports Association Chairman Humphrey Ngana on Thursday said the event will see teachers learn new coaching techniques and rules governing sports ahead of the schools’ term one games which are scheduled to start countrywide in a fortnight.

According to Ngana, football, netball, basketball, rugby, handball, volleyball and athletics are some of the disciplines that will feature in the clinic which he says will help in improving the games’ standards locally.

“Kwale County are the reigning national champions in netball after losing the girls’ basketball title to Nairobi county’s Buru Buru. But we are planning to ensure that we get even more national titles by reclaiming the girls’ football title, handball girls and even the boys’ basketball title,” Ngana said.

He said participation fee will be Sh2,000. Participants have been asked to sort out their accommodation during the event which has been sanctioned by the county director of education’s office.

Other clinics will also be held in different regions countrywide with the Western region currently on going at Bungoma High School while the Nyanza region clinic is on at Kisumu Day High school.

