Coronavirus: cancellations and changes in US sport - Daily Nation
Coronavirus: cancellations and changes in US sport

Saturday March 14 2020

In this file photo taken on December 4, 2019 Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert cools down after warm ups before a NBA game against Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NBA will suspend play starting on Thursday after two Utah Jazz players preliminarily tested positive for the new coronavirus, the league said March 11, 2020. PHOTO | GEORGE FREY |  AFP

In Summary

AFP
By AFP
A quick look at major cancellations and changes in North American sport through Friday amid intensifying corona virus concerns:

- Cancelled: NFL annual meeting March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Florida

- Suspended: by multiple teams travel of scouts and coaches to assess players in build-up to the April 23 NFL Draft

- Postponed: The 124th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, postponed to September 14

- Postponed: Major League Baseball season start, at least two weeks from scheduled March 26

- Cancelled: Major League Baseball Spring Training games; 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier postponed

- Suspended: NBA regular season from March 12; NBA commissioner Adam Silver says hiatus "will be, most likely, at least 30 days"

- Cancelled: NCAA "March Madness" national collegiate basketball tournament; move followed shut down of lead-in tournaments in Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic Coast, Southeastern and Pacific 12 conferences

- Cancelled: Featherweight world title fight between Shakur Stevenson and Miguel Marriaga at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater

- Suspended through March 31 - All combat sports events in California

- Cancelled: Women's World Curling Championships scheduled for March 14-22 in Prince George, Canada, a 2022 Olympic qualifying event

- Cancelled: World Figure Skating Championships scheduled for Montreal March 16-22, International Skating Union to consider possibility of staging a 2020 championships not before October

- Suspended: MLS season for 30 days from March 12

- Cancelled: US men's friendlies v Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 and v Wales in Cardiff on March 30

- Cancelled: US women's friendlies v Australia in Sandy, Utah on April 10 and v Brazil on April 14 in San Jose, California

- Cancelled: Mexico men's friendlies v Czech Republic in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 26 and v Greece in Arlington, Texas, on March 29

- Postponed: The Masters, first men's major of the year that was scheduled for April 9-12 at Augusta National

- Suspended: US PGA Tour season, including cancellation of the final three rounds of the Players Championship, The Valspar Championship, the WGC Match-Play, Corales Putacana Resort Championship in Dominican Republic and the Texas Open

- Postponed: Three LPGA tournaments in March and April, including the April 2-5 ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, the first major on the 2020 golf calendar

- Suspended: NHL regular season from March 12

- Cancelled: Women's World Championship to be held in Canada from March 31 to April 10

- Cancelled: First four races of IndyCar season, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, GP of Alabama, GP of Long Beach and IndyCar Challenge at Austin Texas

- Postponed: NASCAR stock car races March 14 at Atlanta, March 22 at Homestead-Miami

- Suspended: Major League Rugby, 30 games into a season scheduled to run through May, for 30 days

- Cancelled: Indian Wells ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 11-22

- Cancelled: Miami Open ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 23-April 5

- Cancelled: Houston ATP tournament April 6-12 cancelled as part of ATP Tour worldwide six-week suspension

- Cancelled: Charleston WTA tournament April 6-12

