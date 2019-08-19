Counties shift focus to East Africa games

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

With the seventh edition of the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games held in Kericho County having come to a close last Saturday, focus now shifts to the East African Local Authorities Sports and Cultural Association competition to be held in Kampala in December.

The regional games have not been held for the last two years due to organisational hitches forcing their cancellation last year in the last minute as Uganda were unable to host it.

“We are now looking forward to having the competitions in Kampala in December this year.

“It is unfortunate that Uganda pulled out in the last minute and due to organizational challenges, we could not host the regional event in Kericho as we had offered to do,” said Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony.

A delegation from Uganda attended the closing ceremony in a clear indication of the readiness by the country to host the upcoming games. Governor Chepkwony, who is the Council of Governors’ sports departmental committee chairman, said the teams that would represent Kenya in the regional competition were up to the task.

Nairobi and Uasin Gishu flexed their muscle with three politicians choosing to leave their comfort zones to break sweat.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, who is a member of his county’s volleyball team, was disappointed that he could not play in the final due to the fact that heavy rainfall disrupted the match on Thursday when he had travelled to Kericho.

Governor Chepkwony played in darts and emerged as best player, rewarded by Deputy President William Ruto.

Former assistant minister Langat Magerer steered Kericho’s men handball team to victory.

It was not all fun for the players as majority of the counties did not remit salaries and allowances due to a cash crunch.