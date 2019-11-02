Curtain comes down on Johnnie Walker GP Karting

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Sim-U-Nation Saturday were crowned winners of this year's Johnnie Walker GP Karting Championship at Whistling Moran in Kajiado County.

The Sim-U-Nation team of Steve Muriuki, Ed Behr, Sam Karangatha and Wessel Van Djick finished with 284 points. Corsa Volate came second with 216 points, while team Master Bater were third with 202 points. The winning team recorded the fastest time in all the seven rounds of competition.

Twenty teams, from 80 that entered the qualifiers on September 14, made the final held on Sunday.

For their effort Sim-U-Nation won coveted tickets to Yas Marina Circuit to watch the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that will be held on December 1.

The Johnnie Walker Go Kart Championship, dubbed Kenya Racing Festival, is a one-of-its-kind amateur karting tournament aimed at providing amateur racers and racing enthusiasts the chance to experience the pro side of karting.

KBL Sales Director, Andrew Kilonzo, who attending the event, congratulated all the finalists.