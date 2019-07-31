Dagoretti High, Serani storm Under 16 semis

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Dagoretti High School from Nairobi, Boys Town from North Eastern and Serani Boys from Coast Region are through to the semi-finals of the ongoing Secondary Schools National Term Two Under 16 games.

Dagoretti High School edged Agoro Sare 2-0 from Nyanza, Boys Town thrashed Machakos Boys 6-1 while Serani fought hard to beat Koyonzo from Western 1-0.

Dagoretti High School replicated the performance of their senior side as they beat Agoro Sare 2-0 in an entertaining match played at the Kisumu polytechnic grounds.

Hezekiah Omuri opened the scoring in the 25th minute while captain Jesse Okoth completed the job with a fine strike in the 75th minute.

Boys Town from North Eastern fairy-tale run continued as they thumped Machakos Boys 6-1 in a one-sided match. Mohammed Abdi’s volley in the sixth minute opened the scoring for the boys from Garissa and Abdi Hassan doubled the lead in the 12th minute.

Abdulahi Siyat made it 3-0 in the third minute and Issah Mohammed grabbed a brace in the 44th and 54th minute. Siyat completed his brace at the hour mark to ensure Boys Town pick their second win to proceed to the semi-finals slated for Friday. They however have a last group match against Dagoretti which will decide the winner of the group.

Gatamaiyu from Central region narrowly edged Goseta from Rift Valley 2-1 in an evenly contested match at the same venue.

Allan Githinji opened the scoring for the winners at the half hour mark but Goseta’s Alex Kibet made a fine run from the middle of the park to slot past Franklin Karisa nine minutes later. Gatamaiyu’s star striker Francis Kariuki made the difference in the 52nd minute in style, taking on three defenders before slotting powerfully past Goseta custodian Edwin Omondi.

Serani Boys from Coast Region edged Koyonzo from Western by a solitary goal. Sufii Mohammed’s strike in the 22nd was all the former powerhouse needed to beat a hard-fighting Koyonzo.

Gatamaiyu and Koyonzo have three points each and face off in what is expected to be a tough match with the winner set to proceed to the last four.

Esther Mwaura (left) of Waa Girls vies for the ball with Lydia Awuor of Kodala Girls during their Secondary Schools National Term Two B Under 16 match at Kisumu polytechnic grounds on July 31, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF KINYANJUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In the girls Under 16 category, Itaara from Eastern Region exited the competition after suffering a humiliating 8-0 loss at the hands of Maeni Girls from Western Region. They had lost by the same margin in their opening match on Tuesday against Kobala Girls from Nyanza.

Itaara suffered yet another disappointing defeat in the hands of Maeni who hammered them 8-0. Noela Oruko scored four goals in the second, fifth, 34th and 56th minutes respectively while the other goals were scored by Monica Makamu and Annet Anjala in the 26th and 32nd minute while Sussy Toto scored 40th and 57th minute respectively.

Kobala Girls from Nyanza also condemned Waa Girls from Coast Region to their second defeat as they beat them 2-1.

Fridah Chiwaya opened the scores for Waa in the 10th minute but Yvonne Andalia struck twice in the 23rd and 40th minute to win it for Kobala.

Dagoretti Mixed and Ugari played to a barren draw in girls Under 16 match characterised by missed chances on either end.

Wiyeta from Rift Valley whitewashed Njabini from Central 4-0 in the last girls match. Janita Karima opened the scoring in the 24th minute after outrunning Njabini defenders and Masunga Swaum doubled the lead in the 38th minute.

Jamila Amida made it 3-0 in the 65th minute and Janita Karima completed her brace with a solo effort at the final whistle. Wiyeta will face Ugari in their final group match but they are already through to the last four stage.

The semi-finals will be played on Friday with the finals slated for Saturday.

Thursday fixtures (Under 16)

Boys

Goseta v Koyonzo

Gatamaiyu v Serani

Boys Town v Dagoretti

Machakos v Agoro Sare

Girls

Wiyeta v Ugari

Dagoretti Mixed v Olympic

Itaara v Waa Girls