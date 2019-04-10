Dagoretti, Kakamega High storm rugby semis

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Favourites Dagoretti High School and Kakamega High on Wednesday stormed the semi-finals of 15s rugby in Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Term One National Games at Shanzu Teachers Training College and Shimo La Tewa School, Mombasa.

Dagoretti High School led the way in reaching their last four in boys’ basketball and 15s rugby. They were followed by girls’ basketball champions Kaya Tiwi and rugby 15s’ record champions Kakamega High School.

This happened as the body of Daniel Mokua, a Form Four student at Muhuri Muchiri Secondary School who drowned in the Indian Ocean on Monday, was transported from Mombasa’s Coast General Hospital Mortuary to his rural home in Kisii.

The process was overseen by Nairobi County Regional Director of Education Martha Odundo, Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Chairman Peter Orero and Nairobi Secondary Schools Sports Association Secretary Moses Mbuthia.

Back on the pitch, Dagorreti rugby 15s captain, Benson Salem led from the front with a try, against Kwale High School while Derrick Osundwa and Kimani Njenga also touched down for a 14-0 half-time lead. Timothy Lugalia made the conversions. Isaac Kaleve made the only try for Kwale, who have now been eliminated from the championships after the 26-5 loss.

“We are now into the last four and are determined to show the other teams that we mean business in this competition,” Salem said.

Kakamega High School, who defeated Kangaru 21-9 Wednesday following Tuesday’s 27-9 win over Kabianga High School, reached the semis. Kabianga must now beat Kangaru today, to make the semi finals. On Tuesday, Kabianga beat Galana from Coast 22-03. Tries from Alvin Mutachi, Wiberforce Ayiecha and Daniel Kamau set Kakamega High on their way to victory. Two conversions from Philip Otieno and another by Emmanuel Mwinamo confirmed the result.

Maseno School, who lost 07-10 to Alliance High, must now beat Dagoretti to make semi finals as Group ‘A’ runners-up.

LAISER HAMMER YALA

In sevens rugby, champions Laiser Hill defeated St Mary’s Yala 34-0 to underline their ambitions as Muvuti defeated Chianda High 12-0. Shimba Hills Secondary also defeated Barani Secondary 25-05.

In boys’ basketball, Dagoretti High avenged last year’s loss to Sigalame in their opening Group ‘B’ match in Embu, winning 58-43 to eliminate the Western region team from the competition. Last year’s finalists Sigalame who lost 49-47 to Agoro Sare on Tuesday, can now only play for pride.

The girls’ match saw champions Kaya Tiwi beat Buru Buru 53-49 in Pool ‘B’. Kaya led 28-18 at the break and stretched it to 45-29 at the end of the third quarter before Buru Buru outscored them 20-08 in the fourth quarter to narrow the gap.

Elsewhere, Luke Shatukei and Feliciana Kanda braved the harsh coastal weather to win boys’ and girls’ cross country titles. The duo led their Rift Valley compatriots to a clean sweep in both categories.

Shatukei of Chewoiyet High School clocked 24 minutes and 43.1 seconds to win boys’ 8km race. Shadrack Chesir of Topsuwerwa came in second 4.4 seconds later to take silver, while Felix Korir, also of Chewoiyet, finished third in 24:55.8.

Kanda of Kapsait School won girls’ 6km race in a time of 20:30.9. Irime Chepkorir of Biririet took silver in a time of 20:31.8, with Anne Maasisho of Samarak completing the podium in 20:34.0.

FIXTURES

Boys hockey:

St Charles Lwanga v Homabay

kamusinga v Nairobi School

St Anthony’s v Mpesa Academy

St Georges v Meru School

Girls hockey: St Joseph’s Kibwezi v St John’s Kaloleni

Nyamira v St Mary’s Tachasis

Bura v St Cecilia Misikhu

Hillcrest v Kerugoya

Boys basketball: Laiser Hill v Darul-Hikma

Alliance v Aga Khan Academy

Dagoretti v Agoro Sare

Sigalame v Miruriiri

Girls basketball: Tigoi v St Brigid’s Kiminini

Wajir Girls v Barchando

Buruburu v Meterdei Mua Hills

Loreto v Kaya Tiwi