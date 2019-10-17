Rudisha to race in Watamu Festival

By BRIAN OTWAL

Two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha will be part of the elite athletes who will grace this year’s Watamu Sports Festival that will kick off at Turtle Bay Resort in Kilifi on Friday.

The presence of the world 800m record holder will serve to motivate athletes in the grueling event that will double up as Kenya's multi-sport national championship.

Participants will be seeking an opportunity to represent the country at the 2020 International Triathlon Union World Multi-Sport Championships to be held in Almere, Netherlands.

Among the disciplines scheduled for the three-day event are: Standard Duathlon which entails a 10km run, 40km cycling, and a 5km run.

Sprint Duathlon that requires athletes to do a 5km run, 20km cycling and a 2.5km run. Cross Triathlon will involve a 1km swim, 30km mountain bike cycling and a 7km trail run. There will also be Aquathlon.

Rudisha will take part in the 10km standard duathlon run in the Sports Festival. Race director Vincent Ochieng said the event aims to promote local sports tourism.