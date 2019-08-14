Defending football champions Posta crash out

In the first semi-final slated for Thursday at Gusii Stadium, CAK will play against KFS while KPA will face KMA in the evening

Speaking after the match, Anyangu said he is targeting to win the title after picking a point from favourites PCK

The Wycliffe Anyangu-coached side qualified after topping the group with five points from three matches

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Defending champions Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) have bowed out of the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games after being held to a barren draw by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in a group ‘A’ football match played at Gusii Stadium on Wednesday.

The Wycliffe Anyangu-coached KPA qualified for the semi-finals after topping the group with five points from three matches. Kenya Ferries Services (KFS) with five points have also qualified from the same group after a win, two draws and a loss while PCK, on four points were eliminated.

Speaking after the match, Anyangu said he is targeting to win the title after picking a point from favourites PCK.

“I expect to win the tournament after the positive results we have recorded so far. I’m ready to meet any team in the semi-final and in the final,” he said.

He however regretted injuries to key players ahead of the knock-out stage.

“Last year we were eliminated in the semi-final but this time round we are well determined to claim the title,” he added.

Related Stories KCCA fly past KPA to bag basketball title

By Tuesday, Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) and Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) all from group ‘B’ had qualified for the semis while Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) was sent packing.