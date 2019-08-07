Diamond Trust Bank, Nation to play in Left Foot World Cup

Defending champions Diamond Trust Bank are among over 36 teams that will be in action in the 13th edition of the Left Foot Sports “World Cup” tournament to be played at the Railway Club, Nairobi, this weekend.

Diamond Trust Bank defeated Tradewinds Aviation Services to win last year’s title and will field two teams in Sunday’s tournament that will start at 8.30am.

Nation Media Group will, meanwhile, enter three teams - two in the men’s competition and one in the women’s tournament.

The Nation Media Group teams will also be carrying the StarTimes and St Mary’s School banners after the two organisations recently came on board as NMG partners in sports and wellness programmes.

Tournament organiser Aman Bhasin of Left Foot Sports Limited said he expects more entries by Friday’s deadline.

“With six days to go, we have over 36 teams registered so far in the men’s category and we expect entries in the women’s and under-17 categories,” Bhasin said on Tuesday.

“It will be day of soccer, fun and music with food stalls available,” he added. The entry fee is Sh4,000 per team and teams interested can contact the organisers through telephone numbers 0721250919 and 0720968670.

The teams that have confirmed so far, apart from Diamond Trust Bank and Nation Media Group, are Astral Aviation, Zamara, Apec Consortium, Letshego, Royal Media, Bamburi Cement, Kingsway Tyres, Safaricom, Ecobank, Consolidated Bank, General Electric, Leverkusen and Tradewinds Aviation.

Others are Davis and Shirtliff, Toyota Kenya, Tropical Heat, SportPesa, Toyota Kenya, All Saints Cathedral and Cosmos.