Dominant KPA call shots in Kisii

The semi-final grid in the netball competition at the Kecoso Games is complete after Tuesday’s action in Kisii.

Meanwhile, Kenya Ports Authority dominated in basketball and volleyball matches of the annual tournament organised by the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso).

In women’s netball, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works and Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) qualified for the last four.

In the semis scheduled for Wednesday at Kisii High School, KPA, who finished winners in Zone ‘A’ will take on Zone ‘B’ runners ups KFS from 11am before Zone ‘B’ winners, KCAA face Ministry of Transport from 2pm.

While announcing Wednesday’s fixtures, netball co-ordinator Patricia Kasei said Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) meet Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) in the play-off for fifth and sixth place.

KPA trounced KCB 66-10 - winning all quarters 12-2, 21-2, 15-3 and 18-4 - while KCAA beat KFS 48-26 (10-3, 7-6, 16-9 and 15-5).

Kasei said the losers in the semis face each other on Thursday in the play-off from 9am, followed by the final at 11am.

In volleyball, where matches are played on a home and away basis, KPA men team hit KAA in straight sets of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-14.

This match was stopped following complaints from KAA that KPA made an illegal substitution that led to a one-point deduction from the winners before the match resumed after 10 minutes.

KPA coach Samson Sunguti praised his charges for playing according to instructions “against opponents who had very little resistance.”

Sunguti was confident his side can clinch the title with ease.

“We have prepared well and the squad is ready to win the titles,” added Sunguti.

“We have lost fairly to a better team that plays in our national top league,” said Hoseah Kigen, the KAA coach who vowed to win their last group match despite suffering the loss.

KAA will bank on the services of Robert Ngila, Simon Kiragu, Stephen Kimong’ and Peter Saitoti. KPA who secured a 3-0 win over KCAA in their first match, take on KAA on Friday to complete their fixtures.

KPA men’s basketball side recovered from their Monday 49-51 loss to KAA to hit CA 98-46 of 25-10, 31-17, 20-14 and 22-05.

In another match of the day, KCAA narrowly edged Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) 46-45, losing the first quarter 10-17 before bouncing back to win the last three 10-9, 14-14 and 12-5.

KAA will on Wednesday afternoon take PCK in their last group match from 2pm.

Tuesday results

Netball (women)

KBC 10 KPA 66

KFS 26 KCAA 48

Volleyball (men)

KPA 3 KAA 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-14)

Basketball (men)

KPA 98 CA 46

KCAA 46 PCK 45

Pool (men)

Ministry of ICT 0 KPA 25

KBC 16 CA 9

Wednesday fixtures

Netball (women)

Semi-finals at Kisii High School: Kenya Ports Authority v Kenya Ferry (11am), KCAA v Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban development and Public Works (2pm)

Basketball men

Preliminaries at Kisii High School: Kenya Civil Aviation Authority v KPA (9am); KCAA women v KPA (11am); Kenya Airports Authority men v Postal Corporation of Kenya (2pm)

Volleyball (men)