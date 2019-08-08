EA Secondary School Games fixtures out

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The draws and fixtures for the 18th edition of the Federation of East African Secondary School Sports Associations (FEASSSA) games that are set to kick off in Arusha on Saturday, August 17 are out.

The games will see secondary schools from Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar and Rwanda compete for titles in netball, volleyball, handball, football, basketball and rugby among others.

Kenya are the defending champions of the games and David Ngugi, Secretary General of the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) says they are going to defend the title.

During last year's tourney held in Musanze, Rwanda, Kenya won a total of 28 medals; 10 gold, eight silver and 10 bronze to beat their Ugandan and Rwandese counterparts, who finished second and third respectively.

Uganda, who were a major threat to Kenya’s hopes of retaining the title were once again forced to play second fiddle after grabbing a total 25 medals.

“All the Kenyan representatives are ready and looking forward to the championship. We are the defending champions and the bare minimum is to retain the title, that what we are going for in Arusha.” Ngugi told Nation Sport on Thursday.

He further revealed that the Kenyan teams will camp in Kajiado for three days for acclimatization before crossing over to Arusha; “All the teams are expected in Arusha by 15th August and our plan is to camp for at least three days in Kajiado and then get to Arusha in good time.”

Draws

Netball

Group A

1. St Noah Girls School – Uganda

2. Rumonge Secondary School – Burundi

3. Buddo Secondary School – Uganda

4. Kaya Tiwi Secondary School – Kenya

5. Kilindi Secondary School – Tanzania

Group B

1. Makongo School – Tanzania

2. Ngando Secondary School – Uganda

3. Nyakach Girls High School – Kenya

4. St Mary’s Kitende School – Uganda

5. Misungwi School – Tanzania

Handball (Girls)

Group A

1. Kibuli Secondary School – Uganda

2. Kizuka School – Tanzania

3. Mugara Secondary School – Burundi

4. Friends School Kamusinga – Kenya

Group B

1. Kilore School – Tanzania

2. Kirandiki Secondary School – Kenya

3. Kawanda School – Uganda

4. Mbogo Secondary School – Uganda

5. Kizuguro School – Rwanda

Handball (Boys)

Group A

1. Adegi School – Rwanda

2. LLT Secondary School – Burundi

3. St Lucia High School – Uganda

4. Gisenyi College – Burundi

5. Mbooni Boys High School – Kenya

6. Kilombero School – Tanzania

Group B

1. Kimilili High School – Kenya

2. Gombe Secondary School – Uganda

3. EST Kigoma School – Rwanda

4. Vwawa School –Tanzania

5. Kakungulu Memorial School – Uganda

Volleyball (Boys)

Group A

1. PS Karubanda School – Rwanda

2. Don Bosco Gatenga School – Rwanda

3. Lelmokwo High School – Kenya

4. Tuangoma Secondary School – Tanzania

5. Stahiza Secondary School – Uganda

Group B

1. Mogonga High School – Kenya

2. Lt St Luc School – Burundi

3. Mbogo Mixed School – Uganda

4. IPRC Karongi School – Rwanda

5. Dynamic Secondary School – Uganda

6. Milambo Secondary School – Tanzania

Volleyball (Girls)