EA Secondary School Games fixtures out
Thursday August 8 2019
The draws and fixtures for the 18th edition of the Federation of East African Secondary School Sports Associations (FEASSSA) games that are set to kick off in Arusha on Saturday, August 17 are out.
The games will see secondary schools from Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar and Rwanda compete for titles in netball, volleyball, handball, football, basketball and rugby among others.
Kenya are the defending champions of the games and David Ngugi, Secretary General of the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) says they are going to defend the title.
During last year's tourney held in Musanze, Rwanda, Kenya won a total of 28 medals; 10 gold, eight silver and 10 bronze to beat their Ugandan and Rwandese counterparts, who finished second and third respectively.
Uganda, who were a major threat to Kenya’s hopes of retaining the title were once again forced to play second fiddle after grabbing a total 25 medals.
“All the Kenyan representatives are ready and looking forward to the championship. We are the defending champions and the bare minimum is to retain the title, that what we are going for in Arusha.” Ngugi told Nation Sport on Thursday.
He further revealed that the Kenyan teams will camp in Kajiado for three days for acclimatization before crossing over to Arusha; “All the teams are expected in Arusha by 15th August and our plan is to camp for at least three days in Kajiado and then get to Arusha in good time.”
Draws
Netball
Group A
1. St Noah Girls School – Uganda
2. Rumonge Secondary School – Burundi
3. Buddo Secondary School – Uganda
4. Kaya Tiwi Secondary School – Kenya
5. Kilindi Secondary School – Tanzania
Group B
1. Makongo School – Tanzania
2. Ngando Secondary School – Uganda
3. Nyakach Girls High School – Kenya
4. St Mary’s Kitende School – Uganda
5. Misungwi School – Tanzania
Handball (Girls)
Group A
1. Kibuli Secondary School – Uganda
2. Kizuka School – Tanzania
3. Mugara Secondary School – Burundi
4. Friends School Kamusinga – Kenya
Group B
1. Kilore School – Tanzania
2. Kirandiki Secondary School – Kenya
3. Kawanda School – Uganda
4. Mbogo Secondary School – Uganda
5. Kizuguro School – Rwanda
Handball (Boys)
Group A
1. Adegi School – Rwanda
2. LLT Secondary School – Burundi
3. St Lucia High School – Uganda
4. Gisenyi College – Burundi
5. Mbooni Boys High School – Kenya
6. Kilombero School – Tanzania
Group B
1. Kimilili High School – Kenya
2. Gombe Secondary School – Uganda
3. EST Kigoma School – Rwanda
4. Vwawa School –Tanzania
5. Kakungulu Memorial School – Uganda
Volleyball (Boys)
Group A
1. PS Karubanda School – Rwanda
2. Don Bosco Gatenga School – Rwanda
3. Lelmokwo High School – Kenya
4. Tuangoma Secondary School – Tanzania
5. Stahiza Secondary School – Uganda
Group B
1. Mogonga High School – Kenya
2. Lt St Luc School – Burundi
3. Mbogo Mixed School – Uganda
4. IPRC Karongi School – Rwanda
5. Dynamic Secondary School – Uganda
6. Milambo Secondary School – Tanzania
Volleyball (Girls)
Group A
1. Kwathanze Girls High School – Kenya
2. St Alloys School – Rwanda
3. Mukalapa School – Tanzania
4. Bukeye Secondary School – Burundi
5. Kinaawa High School – Uganda
Group B
1. Makongo School – Tanzania
2. Soweto Secondary School – Kenya
3. Trust High School – Uganda
4. GS Indangaburezi – Rwanda
5. Cheptil High School – Kenya
Basketball (Boys)
Group A
1. LDK School – Rwanda
2. Don Bosco School – Tanzania
3. Laiser Hill High School – Kenya
4. LL Tanganyika – Burundi
5. Kibuli Secondary School – Uganda
Group B
1. Buddo Secondary School – Uganda
2. Seroma Christian High School – Uganda
3. St Marie Reine College – Rwanda
4. Galanos Secondary School – Tanzania
5. Dagoretti Boys High School – Kenya
Basketball (Girls)
Group A
1. St Mary’s Kitende School – Uganda
2. STE Bernadette School – Rwanda
3. Joseph and Mary Secondary School – Tanzania
4. Olukeswa Secondary School – Tanzania
5. Nabisunsa Girls School – Uganda
6. Kaya Tiwi Secondary School – Kenya
Group B
1. Buruburu Girls High School – Kenya
2. Machame School – Tanzania
3. St Noah Girls School – Uganda
4. St Therese Gitega School – Burundi
5. Juhudi Secondary School – Tanzania
6. LDK School – Rwanda
Football (Boys)
Group A
1. Buddo Secondary School – Uganda
2. Standard High School – Uganda
3. Lindi Secondary School – Tanzania
4. St Anthony Boys High School – Kenya
Group B
1. LNL Ngozi School – Burundi
2. Jinja Secondary School – Uganda
3. Vwawa Secondary School – Tanzania
4. Alliance Secondary School – Tanzania
5. LDK School – Rwanda
Group C
1. SLB School – Malawi
2. Dagoretti Boys High School – Kenya
3. St Mary’s Kitende – Uganda
4. Ruwuiko School – Tanzania
Football (Girls)
Group A
1. Nyakach Girls High School – Kenya
2. Mukono Girls High School – Uganda
3. Kihesa Secondary School – Tanzania
4. St Noah Girls High School – Uganda
5. Arch Bishop Njenga Girls High School – Kenya
6. Kibasila Secondary School – Tanzania
Group B
1. Kawempe Muslim School – Uganda
2. Mkalapa School – Tanzania
3. GS Remera Rukoma School – Rwanda
4. Alliance High School – Tanzania
5. Itigo Girls High School – Kenya
6. LTCR Mushasha School – Burundi
Rugby (Round Robin)
Rugby 7s
1. Upper Hill School – Kenya
2. Kira College – Uganda
3. Jinja Secondary School –Uganda
4. Laiser Hill High School – Kenya
5. LTP School – Burundi
6. Hana International School – Uganda
7. St Peters Mumias High School – Kenya
Rugby 15s
1. Kakamega High School – Kenya
2. St Mary’s Kisubi – Uganda
3. Kangaru School – Kenya
4. Natre School – Uganda
5. Elerai High School – Tanzania
6. Dagoretti High School – Kenya
7. Namilyango College – Uganda