Egoji launch TTC games title defence

Kenya Teachers Colleges Sports Association defending football champions Egoji got off their campaign to mixed results, beating Kamwenja 1-0 and losing by the same margin to Migori in entertaining fixtures, as this year’s ball games kicked off at Meru Teachers training college on Tuesday.

Talisman Moses Ochieng, who emerged as top scorer in the Eastern region, scored the lone goal against the resilient Central Kenya champions in a hard fought win.

Buoyed by the presence of five players from the team that lifted the trophy last year, Egoji dominated play but wasted many scoring chances.

However, the home side fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to a determined Migori side whose goal came through midfielder Benjamin Simiyu. Migori had earlier drawn 2-2 with Machakos.

Egoji coach Josek Kirimi said the results did not shatter their resolve and were confident of getting good results when they play Machakos to determine if they qualify for the semis and were still hopeful of retaining the title.

Kamwenja also recovered from the loss to beat Machakos 3-1 through goals from Timon Juma, Evans Muchiri and Danson Ng’ethe.

In the women’s event, defending champions Eregi came from a goal down to beat Kamwenja 2-1, Kaimosi beat Kitui 2-1 while Regional TTC drew 1-1 with Kigari.

In women’s netball, hosts Meru got off to a flying start thrashing Kamwenja 28-7 and dominating Thogoto 26-12.

Their male counterparts took the cue to beat Shanzu 33-8, before falling 19-18 to Kamwenja.

In women’s handball, Meru saw off a resilient Thogoto 15-13, while Baringo dominated Shanzu 30-7, Baringo beat Thogoto 24-8, and Murang’a beat Asumbi 17-15.

Asumbi women’s basketball team beat Thogoto 41-18 as they launched their quest for their ninth consecutive title.

Asumbi men faltered in their race for their eighth straight title when they were defeated 44-41 by a determined Tambach.