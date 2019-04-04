Egoji retain football title at TTC games

By CHARLES WANYORO

Egoji beat Kaimosi 5-4 in post-match penalties, to retain the football title at the Kenya Teachers Training Colleges Sports Association ball games in a tension-packed final played at Meru Teachers College on Thursday.

The highly charged match, which was stopped several times due to injuries and foul play, had ended in a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

With seven key players nursing injuries, the Eastern region champions struggled to control the game in the first half and keeper William Talala was often called to action to save Egoji’s blushes in the pulsating encounter.

Egoji captain Kevin Kipchumba came close to scoring after connecting well with striker Dennis Gatobu’s cross but he shot wide despite beating Kaimosi keeper.

Hannington Nyabera scored the decisive penalty kick to send the home team, which had lost most of its previous final matches, into ecstasy.

“I am happy with the achievement despite the tough match and the injuries we had. We were determined to win and hope we can get an opportunity to play at a higher level. We were promised that those who would sail through would proceed to the East African Games,” said an elated Kipchumba.

Asumbi won an unprecedented ninth consecutive women’s basketball title in the competition, beating Nairobi region’s Thogoto 66-24.

Mohinovy Otieno, who was in top form, coordinated well with her fast passing teammates to ensure they secured a memorable win.

She was voted the most valuable player.

In the men’s basketball, Kaimosi avenged their football counterparts’ loss by beating Eastern representatives, Kigari 59-39.

Eregi beat Tambach 35-18 in men’s handball while their female colleagues saw off a hard-fighting Baringo 35-23.

Lugari beat Migori 23-18 in men’s netball final as Eregi defeated Asumbi 32-26 in the final to lift the women’s title.

Eregi men’s volleyball team also claimed a 3-1 final win over Mwingi while Kamwenja from Central beat Kibabii 3-0 to walk away with the women’s title.