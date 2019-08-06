Embu to host Wasco games

By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Embu county will this month host the 10th edition of the annual Water Services Companies Sports Organization (Wasco) games.

The competition, slated for August 20 to 24, brings together 42 Water and Sewerage companies from all over the country participating in 14 disciplines which include track, field and indoor games.

Speaking during a briefing on the hosts' preparations, Embu Water and Sewerage Company (Ewasco) managing director Hamilton Karugendo said the games will be played at Embu stadium, Kangaru Schools grounds and University of Embu grounds which are close to one another and are well equipped to host national sporting events.

Officials from Nyeri Water and Sewerage Company (Nyewasco) which hosted the last edition presented sports chains to Embu governor Martin Wambora and Karugendo.

Wambora, who was also appointed Wasco deputy patron, said Embu was ready to host the event and had the requisite facilities.

He said local business people had seized the opportunity and improved the accommodation and hospitality services in readiness for the huge number of people expected to attend.

Embu Children Hospital, Tenri is among the sponsors of the games.

Tenri CEO Jim Njamiu said they agreed to sponsor the event in appreciation of the role clean water plays in running of health facilities and prevention of diseases.

Local Wasco organizing committee chairman Dickson Njiru termed last year’s event a success and urged residents to turn up in large numbers.

Wasco games have previously been hosted in Thika (2010), Mombasa (2011), Nakuru (2012), Nairobi (2013), Eldoret (2014), Machakos (2015).