Federations cry foul as govt delays national teams funds

The government is struggling to fund sports activities despite consistent assurances by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto that the recently formed Sports, Arts, and Social Development Fund would adequately fulfill these tasks.

Nation Sport has identified the men and national women basketball, volleyball, rugby and athletics teams as among those that have recently had preparations for international engagements hampered owing to delays in funding.

Further, construction works at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kinoru and Kipchoge Keino Stadiums in Meru and Eldoret respectively have stalled almost three years down the line despite publicised inspection visits from Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and her Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia.

The national football women's team, Harambee Starlets players are in the dark ahead of the forthcoming 2020 Olympic and Africa Women Nations Cup qualifiers as the government is yet to release funds for their allowances stretching back to last year.

The Sports Fund is also yet to approve funding for preparing the team to compete in the competitions which commence later this month.

The athletics and Paralympics teams recently had to go on strike to force the government's hand in fast-tracking the funding.

"Most of the times we receive the funds late," explained Kenya Volleyball Federation president Waithaka Kioni.

"If we can sort out that bit, then I am certain teams will perform better."

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei, who is the chairman of the Sports Fund committee, suggests the release of funds might be delayed by the guidelines.

"All requests on national team funding is forwarded to us by Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia," explained Tuwei.

"We need a week to process the funding, and will still channel them through the relevant Ministry. I urge the federations to process their requests for money well in advance so as to beat the deadlines."

In February this year, President Kenyatta challenged the Sports Fund oversight board to utilise resources at its disposal to restore the country's sporting glory, promote the arts and preserve the rich national heritage.