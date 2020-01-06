Five skaters in Korea for Winter Games training

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Four skaters and one coach are currently in Pyeongchang, South Korea for Winter Games training program christened ‘The Dream Program’.

The Dream Program, which is a legacy program of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, seeks to nurture young winter sports talents who can represent their respective countries in Winter Sports in the future.

The program aims at introducing these athletes to Winter Sports and mentoring them through the process of becoming competitive athletes.

The four athletes are Chebet Koech (12), Chumbana Muhusini (15), and Hassnein Shah (13) were selected through a competitive process in November 2019, before they received full scholarships to attend the program.

Others are Asa Nyariki, who has travelled as the coach and Daniel Safari, a former beneficiary of the Program, who was selected as a mentor for the subsequent editions.

Safari is now a professional alpine skier training in Utah, United States and hopes to qualify as the first Paralympic skier to represent Kenya in the upcoming Beijing Winter Paralympic Games in 2022.

Safari intends to race in two FIS level races while in Korea, sponsored by the Dream Program.

The program which got underway yesterday and will run to January 18 will see participants feature in Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross-Country Skiing, Bobsled, Short Track, Speed Skating and Figure Skating.

It will also include cultural exchange programs and site visits.