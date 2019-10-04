Football champs Uasin Gishu fall

By DENNIS LUBANGA

By TITUS OMINDE

Defending football champions Uasin Gishu on Friday crashed out when they lost 6-5 to Kakamega in post-match penalties in the quarter-finals of the County Assembly Sports Association (CASA) games.

Geoffrey Ondiro gave Kakamega County Assembly the winning goal in the tight match played at Eldoret Hill School.

The game had ended in a barren draw during normal time of play after both teams failed to break the deadlock.

DISCIPLINE AND TEAMWORK

Uasin Gishu nominated MCA Samora Machel’s efforts to kick the ball past Kakamega's goalkeeper David Shitsala bore no fruit. Kakamega County Assembly captain Boniface Otsanga attributed their victory to discipline and teamwork.

"Uasin Gishu have always been our biggest opponents but after trouncing them on their home turf, it's beyond doubt that we will get to the finals," said Otsanga.

Kakamega will now face off with either Kericho, who qualified after hammering Kisumu 1-0, or the winner between Trans Nzoia and Siaya in the semi-final to be played on Saturday.

Last year, Uasin Gishu were crowned the overall winners during the games held in Nairobi. Uasin Gishu emerged winners after lifting the football and volleyball titles as well as posting best performance in Athletics.

In other games played Friday, Laikipia County Assembly was crowned this year’s badminton champions with 10 points followed by Bomet (8) and Kitui (7).

Nyandarua emerged top in darts finals after beating Kericho and Kirinyaga, respectively.