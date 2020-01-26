GSU compound Kaluluini's woes

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

General Service Unit (GSU) recorded their fourth win of the season thanks to a 29-12 win against Kaluluini in the ongoing Kenya Handball Federation men’s national league at Kaloleni grounds, Nairobi on Sunday.

The paramilitary side are now ranked 17th with five points from 10 matches while Kaluluini remain bottom of the 25-team log without a point from 12 matches.

GSU coach Clifford Kiptarus said their hard work is finally paying off.

“When we made our debut in the league, we stayed long before we recorded a win and once we put our act together the wins have started trickling in. We want to maintain the new found form going forward,” said Kiptarus. “We don’t want to go ahead of ourselves and say we will be competing for the title but we want to finish the league in a respectable position at the end of season.”

Kaluluini coach Ryan Mutunga said his charges are yet to adapt to the demands of the top-tier.

“When you remain winless definitely the confidence goes down but it also gives you the urge to search for that elusive win. We are not giving up just yet and we are hopeful once the players are settled good things will start happening,” said Mutunga.

GSU led 13-5 going into break with Solomon Tenge and Dunford Muli emerging top scorers with five and three goals respectively, while Nicholas Mandi and Mark Baraza led the losers with six and two goals respectively.