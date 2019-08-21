GSU confident of title defence in regional tourney

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Hosts Kenya are brimming with confidence ahead of the third edition of the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Organization Co-operation (EAPCCO Games) slated for August 25 to September 2 in Nairobi.

General Service Unit (GSU) will fly Kenya’s flag in men’s volleyball. The 13-time Kenyan champions are coached by Gideon Tarus assisted by Dunson Tali and trainer Solomon Bitok.

Ahead of the week-long event, GSU Technical Director Moses Epoloto said: “Our hopes of retaining the volleyball title are very high because we have a good team.”

On his part, Tarus said: “We are going to do our best to retain the title though we expect stiff competition from Burundi and Uganda. They have good teams.”

The paramilitary side hit Tanzania and Burundi in straight sets last year to bag the crown.

This year, men’s volleyball has attracted four teams namely Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. According to Epoloto, teams are expected to arrive on August 25 with the volleyball competition running from August 26 to September 1.

Tarus is set to unveil his final squad of 14 players on Friday from the current 20 he has at his disposal.

Six countries namely Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and hosts Kenya will converge in Nairobi for the EAPCCO Games which will be hosted at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and Kenyatta University.

Apart from volleyball, participants will also vie for honours in athletics, hockey, boxing, shooting, darts, football, swimming, handball, karate, judo and taekwondo.

Sevens rugby and tug-of-war could be on exhibition in the annual event, which started in 2017 in Uganda before moving to Tanzania last year.