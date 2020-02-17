Global federation to make Kenya shooting hub

By AYUMBA AYODI

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) intends to make Kenya a shooting hub for Africa within one year.

The visiting ISSF president Vladmir Lisin said that to actualise the process, they will help Kenya improve its indoor facilities at Sailing Club, besides providing equipment at the General Service Unit (GSU) Training School among other selected venues.

Lisin, who was accompanied by ISSF Secretary General Alexander Ratner, disclosed that making Kenya the regional hub will see the improvement of facilities and the standards of the game in the country.

Most of the programs will target mainly the Olympics disciplines like the 10m air pistol, 10m air rifle, three positions, skeet and trap.

“Making Kenya a hub means that most of our coaching, umpiring and other development programs will be done in Kenya. We shall have firers from across Africa coming to train in Kenya,” said Lisin, adding that his dream is to make Nairobi what Iten is to athletics.

However, Lisin said he will require support and commitment from the Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) and the Kenya Shooting Sports Federation (KSSF).

Lisin, who jetted into the country Monday morning, was speaking at the Sailing Club, Nairobi after his tour of the shooting facilities at GSU Training School, Ruiru Sports Club and Sailing Club.

“I have visited some African countries and they face different challenges. I want to see how we shall help them, but I am particularly impressed by the facilities in Kenya,” said Lisin, who was due to meet Sports cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and Nock president Monday evening at Villa Rosa Kempinski.

Lisin was also due to deliver three units of the latest Shooters Training Systems worth over Sh1 million to Amina for Team Kenya use in their preparations for the remaining 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Lisin said he is looking forward to a time Kenya will host regional countries for major shooting competitions and not just wait until the Olympic qualifiers or Africa Championships.

Lisin and Ratner were taken on a tour with KSSF chairman Shoaib Vayani, who said that it has always been Lisin’s vision to help Africa develop the sport since being elected ISSF president in 2018.

“Having a high profile training centre in the region has been his vision and we are looking forward to ISSF assistance. It’s humbling for ISSF to chose Kenya,” said Vayani, who was accompanied by among others former KSSF chairman Gran Calder.

Vayani said if the plans to have Kenya as a hub are fast-tracked, then Kenya’s preparations for the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics will get a major boost.

“The juniors we want to take to the 2022 Youth Olympics will be the ones to represent Kenya at the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics," said Vayani.