Government officers to inspect 11 stadiums

By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

Six officials from the Ministry of Public Works are from on Monday expected to start examining the work done in 11 stadiums in various parts of the country to determine if the work done is commensurate to the amount taxpayers have paid so far.

This comes after it emerged that despite paying over Sh1.5 billion for upgrading of stadiums, the work done does not correspond to the actual work on the ground.

In 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto promised to construct five state-of-the-art stadiums in Kisumu, Mombasa, Garissa, Nakuru and Eldoret.

Seven regional stadiums were also to be upgraded last year in preparation to host competition, African Nations Championship (Chan).

On Tuesday and Thursday this week, officials from the sports ministry were at pains to explain what billions of tax payers money that was earmarked for the upgrade of the stadiums has done.

Both Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and Sport Kenya head Pius Meto appeared before the National Assembly committee on sports over the status of the stadiums.

Advertisement

'HOSTILE MPS'

The two faced hostile MPs who were demanding answers on the millions so far splurged on the stadiums.

Director General for Sports Kenya Meto told MPs that he has already received six officers from the ministry of public works that will in next week audit all the works done in the stadium and come up with a comprehensive report on whether public got value for money paid so far.

“The ministry has already given me six technical experts that will be going to the ground to re-measure the works done so far,” Meto said.

“Revisit the inspection visit for the Chan and regional stadiums with officials from the public works and present to us a comprehensive report within 14 days,” committee chairman Victor Munyaka said.

PROFILES AND DETAILS

The lawmakers are also demanding that Sports Kenya should provide profiles and details of all the contractors, sub-contractors and consultants that awarded all the stadium tenders.

“Kenyans have been complaining on the failure to complete the various stadiums. At the moment, only Kasarani is available hence Kenya cannot host serious games,” Munyaka said.

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna decried that the upgrade work that has so far been done at Kasarani is below the international standards of stadiums hence the ministry should review. Documents presented before the committee indicate that various stadiums across the country have stalled and contractors abandoned sites due to pending bills amounting to Sh898 million.

Amina, however, accused the National Treasury for underfunding the sports industry and in most cases refusing to release funds allocated to manage sports.

According to the report presented by Meto, the works on various stadiums have stalled and contractors abandoned sites. Chuka stadium in Tharaka Nithi County, taxpayers have paid Sh119 million and a further Sh130.4 million is needed for its completion with Sports Kenya pointing out that 75 percent of the work has been done.

Karatu Stadium in Kiambu County is only 30 percent done with Sh62 million already paid to the contractor and a further Sh198 million needed for its completion.

Phase one upgrade of Kipchoge Keino Stadium need Sh111 million to completed this despite having already paid Sh304 million while phase two of the same stadium requires Sh130.4 million to be completed.

Marsabit Stadium in Marsabit County was to be upgraded at a cost of Sh295 million but only 20 percent of the work has been done while Sh88 million has already been paid to the contractor which was awarded to Benisa Ltd. More shocking is that the Sh88 million was only used clear the bushes and then the contractor abandoned the site.

In Nyeri County, Sh64 million has already been paid for the upgrade of Ruringu Stadium while only 30 percent of the work has been done and it requires a further Sh206 million to be completed.

The contractor doing the works on Wote Stadium has already been paid Sh89 million while only 30 percent of the work has been done. Sports Kenya management told MPs that a further 174 million is needed to complete the work. The contract of the stadium was given to Taphes and Nitrame Enterprises.