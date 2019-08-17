Governors, VIP players impress spectators in Kicosca

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

They have swapped their designer suits, golden watches, shoes brushed to glass-like sheen, fuel guzzling state-of-the-art vehicles and hawk-eyed retinue of bodyguards, and other trapping of power, for track suits.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago and former assistant minister Langat Magerer have gone hammer and tongs with their employees as they take part in the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) Games in Kericho.

In the seventh edition of the games, the three politicians have been representing their counties in various disciplines alongside the county employees as they seek to capture trophies in the one-week competition.

Mandago joined his team mates on Thursday at Kericho High School where he was expected to play in the volleyball final, but the contest was pushed to Friday due to rains, in what clashed with his diary.

"It is unfortunate I could not play in the final after travelling all the way and setting aside time, having practiced well enough for the contest.

"Being chairman of North Rift Region Economic Block, I am scheduled to be in a cultural festival in Turkana on Friday," Mandago told Nation Sport and added: "As a county, we do not take chances neither do we engage in guesswork on matters sports."

The governor attracted cheers from volleyball fans when he started warming up during a break before the women’s final served off. On Tuesday, Governor Chepkwony played darts for Kericho County at Urwo Inn hotel and beat his Mombasa opponent Nzuki Nzalu 3-2 in the preliminaries in a hall packed with fans.

The governor was a darts player, not only in his secondary school days, but also at the university during his studies and, later, as lecturer at Moi University in Eldoret.

"I have not practiced for some time, but as you can see, I am not rusty yet. The Kericho team is up to task and I am confident we will proceed to the final," said Chepkwony who was one of the key volleyball and darts players while studying at Kericho High School, Maseno University and Jomo Kenyatta University for Agriculture and Technology.

Magerer, a former Kipkelion MP and a member of the Kericho Municipal Board, played handball for his county at Kericho Teachers Training College and was a key plank for the team that won the men’s trophy.

“I have been a handball player since my primary and secondary days. I have played in the nationals both while in college and university. I have been supporting handball teams and helping in scouting and promoting talents in my leadership career,” said Magerer.