Black Mamba have a chance to extend their lead when they take on Gunners in a Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Kaloleni grounds on Saturday.

Mambas, who are unbeaten with 18 points from nine matches, line up against the Gunners who are placed a distant 19th with two points from three matches.

The Gunners will then return to the courts to face University of Eldoret's Pippers on Sunday.

Mambas coach Martin Abunde said they will not be carried away by their opponents' current position saying they can pull a surprise.

“We haven’t really watched their game or played them before, we don’t know what to expect but we will be going for the win. We want to keep the momentum of winning and see what happens going forward,” noted Abunde.

Mambas' closest rivals Strathmore University and defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board who have 16 and 14 points respectively will not feature in the weekend action.

Gunners coach Emmanuel Kieti admitted they start as underdogs but will be chasing a win.

“Black Mamba is an experienced side that has stood the test of time and I’m glad that we will have the chance to play them. However, we are not bothered by their current status and we just want to give a good account of ourselves when we play them,” offered Kieti.

FIXTURES (All matches at Kaloleni grounds)

Saturday

Bucanners v Nanyuki (9am)

MKU Thika v UoN Pippers (10:20am)

Worriors v NYS (11:40am)

Black Mamba v Gunners (1pm)

Nanyuki v Worriors (2:20pm)

UoE Pippers v Thika (3:40pm)

Sunday

Pippers v TUK (9am)

Worriors v Kaluluini (10:20am)

Kaluluini v KU(11:40am)

Administration Police v Kaluluini (1pm)

Kaluluini v MKU Thika (2:20pm)