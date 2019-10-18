KDF raring to go in season opener

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Having been out of the action since the start of the Kenya Handball Federation national league, former champions Kenya Defence Forces are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare for their four weekend fixtures at the Kaloleni grounds.

The Abed Nyagah-coached side have a date with Warriors, Inspired Boys on Saturday, take on Kenyatta University on Sunday before they battle Fourth Brigade on Monday.

Nyagah said lack of funds delayed their participation in the league but noted they are at a good place now and keen to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2016.

“We are tightening the loose ends in training and so far all the departments are working in unison. We want to start our league campaign on high and that’s why we will be going for wins in all the four clashes,” observed Nyagah, a former Kenya international.

The tactician revealed they have signed back court player Gideon Kiprotich from rivals National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) as well as Brian Wakukha from Strathmore University.

“Those departments were our main undoing last season and we are keen to make amends and that’s why we have brought in the two signings to strengthen the squad. The two players have so far gelled and the team is raring to go.”