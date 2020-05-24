Harambee Stars midfielder offers hope to families

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

By BENARD ROTICH

More by this Author

As sports continues to endure a hit from the effects of suspended play visited by the coronavirus pandemic, the sporting world is looking within for stop-gap relief.

On Saturday, Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omollo, the sports wing of Elgeyo-Marakwet County Government’s executive and Athletics Kenya led in supplying relief food not just to sportspersons, but also other vulnerable Kenyans.

In Nairobi, Omollo, who turns out for Cercle Brugge in the Belgian top-tier “Jupiler Pro League”, facilitated the distribution of food rations to 300 vulnerable families in his native Dandora, courtesy of the Johanna Omollo Foundation.

The rations included two-kilogramme packets of rice and sugar, maize flour, potatoes, cabbages, and soap.

This is the third time in the past two months that the Foundation is offering such donation.

“I am always motivated to share the little that I have with the people in Dandora, because that's where I come from. I am encouraged that the government and other stakeholders are also doing their bit," he told Nation Sport from Belgium.

Advertisement

ITEN BUSINESS COMMUNITY

In Iten, more vulnerable athletes benefited from food rations after the Iten Business Community teamed up with Athletics Kenya and the Elgeyo-Marakwet County Government to make donations.

Over 170 athletes converged at Iten Primary School where they were handed over a package of food.

Anita Kimwatan (right), Chief executive Committee for Sports in Elgeyo-Marakwet County presents a food ration to Alice Chebii, one of the vulnerable athletes who benefited from a Covid-19 relief food, donated by the business community in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County in collaboration with Athletics Kenya and the county government, held at Iten Primary School on May 23, 2020. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

County Sports Executive Anita Kimwattan, who led the exercise, said many athletes are suffering because of the effects of the coronavirus and there is need for stakeholders to come on board and help them at this time of need. “Athletes have always carried our flag high and not all of them are able to put food on the table and that is why we are here to supply them with the little food from the business community in collaboration with county government as we ask other stakeholders to come aboard and help,” said Kimwattan.

She said more than 300 athletes had been identified for the exercise but they couldn’t get food enough for them all and had to identify those who are dire need.

“There are so many athletes who are suffering after all the races were cancelled and together with their coaches we managed to identify those in dire need who benefited.

“We need more food so that we can reach others,” she said.

Among those who benefited from the rations is 20-year-old Wana Brian Hanington from Kampala who appreciated the way Kenyans are helping the needy.