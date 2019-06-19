  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Others

Hospital confirms when Froome will leave intensive care

Wednesday June 19 2019

Rescue workers on the roof of the Centre Hospitalier of Roanne hold up a blanket to screen Team Ineos rider Great Britain's Christopher Froome from view as he boards a helicopter to be transferred to another hospital, after he fell on a training run ahead of the fourth stage of the 71st edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, in Roanne on June 12, 2019. PHOTO | ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT |

Rescue workers on the roof of the Centre Hospitalier of Roanne hold up a blanket to screen Team Ineos rider Great Britain's Christopher Froome from view as he boards a helicopter to be transferred to another hospital, after he fell on a training run ahead of the fourth stage of the 71st edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, in Roanne on June 12, 2019. PHOTO | ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT |  

In Summary

  • The Briton fell in training last Wednesday and suffered multiple serious injuries that required over six hours of surgery.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

SAINT-ETIENNE

Stricken four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will leave intensive care in France at the weekend but will continue treatment at the same Saint-Etienne hospital, medical sources said on Tuesday.

The Briton fell in training last Wednesday and suffered multiple serious injuries that required over six hours of surgery.

The source at Saint-Etienne hospital told AFP Froome would leave intensive care in the coming days, most likely Saturday, but would continue more conventional treatment on another ward.

The news comes on the same day reigning Tour de France champion, Froome's Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas, was sent to hospital in Switzerland after hurting his shoulder in a fall in the Tour de Suisse.

Froome, 34, was airlifted to hospital in Saint-Etienne for emergency surgery after slamming into a wall at high speed during practice on Wednesday ahead of the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race in central France.

Related Stories

The force of the impact fractured his pelvis, right femur, hip, right elbow and left him with broken ribs.

"I know how lucky I am to be here today and how much I owe to all the paramedics and medical staff on the race," said Froome.

Froome will miss out on a chance to win a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title next month, but after successful surgery there is hope he could return to cycling in six months.

Advertisement