Hosts Embu outclass Kewi to storm quarters

Embu Water Services Company men’s football team beat Kenya Water Institute (Kewi) 9-0 in a one-sided match played at Embu Stadium to storm the quarter-finals of Water Services Companies Sports Organisation (Wasco) Games on Wednesday.

Eldoret also qualified for quarter-final matches planned for Thursday afternoon after dismissing Tavevo 4-0 in Group ‘C’ fixture.

However, Eldoret will have to wait for the result of the match between Mombasa and Tavevo to determine who tops the pool going into the quarter-finals.

Hosts Embu were in top form, cruising to a 5-0 lead at half time, before overrunning Kewi 9-0 at the final whistle.

Victor Gitonga and Dennis Mwiathi both scored once each for Embu, while Erick Kivuti scored a brace in the match. Stanley Irungu also put his name on the score sheet to crown a good day in office for Embu.

Enjoying home support, striker Kivuti opened the scoring when he dribbled past the burly Kewi defenders to score past goalkeeper Fredrick Sanya.

Gitonga joined in the party, scoring a brace to make it three before Kivuti added to his tally. Frustrated Kewi strikers failed to respond to the barrage of attack and did not manage a shot on goal.

On Tuesday, Embu registered an impressive 2-0 win against Kiambu before their adoring home fans at Moi Stadium, while Mombasa drew 1-1 with Nakuru in the other match played in the afternoon.

Defending champions Nairobi began their title defence on a high note, overrunning Kisumu 6-1 in an entertaining match played at the same venue.

Nairobi’s lethal strike force of Elly Tsavai, Agostino Moses and Michael Ochieng was clinical, running rings round the defence of an otherwise strong Kisumu side.

Tsavai netted three goals for Nairobi, Ochieng scored two while Moses had one to wrap up a good day for their team.

More than 2,000 athletes drawn from 37 water companies in the country are competing in 14 disciplines that include track, field and indoor games.

Embu head coach Nicodemus Omasete quickly shifted focus to the quarter-finals, saying his team would not be complacent even after managing two wins on the trot.

“We know the knock-out stage is very difficult because there is no second chance. If you lose, you exit the games. We want to plan for the match,” he said.

In netball quarter-finals, defending champions Nairobi face Kiambu, Kisumu will be up against Eldoret, while Mombasa tackle Nzoia. Kericho will battle it out with Siaya/Bondo (Sibo).

To reach netball quarter-finals, Nairobi recorded three straight wins, two of them with clean sheets, to set up a quarter-final day with Kiambu whom they had crashed 46-0.

Nairobi also overran Kirinyaga 50-0, before bagging a hard-fought 19-13 win against Sibo.