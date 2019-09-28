Hotoso inter-hotel competitions ends

By LOKEDER NATIOM

The Hospitality and Tourism Sports Organisation (Hotoso) inter-hotel competitions ended on Saturday with the outdoor games wrapping up the 2019 competitions at the Utalii College Sports Club.

The organisation, which has 31 members, had only nine hotels from Mombasa, Nairobi and Machakos participating this year in both indoor and outdoor games.

The nine hotels included, Radisson Blue, Movenpick, Kenya Utalii College, Sankara, Four Points by Sheraton, Tribe Hotel, NAS Airport Services Limited, Boma and Trademark Hotel.

In the indoors games, NAS won gold in the darts competition with Kenya Utalii College and Sankara claiming silver and bronze respectively.

Radisson Blue Hotel took gold in drafts, followed by Kenya Utalii College and Tribe Hotel in that order.

In lawn tennis, Kenya Utalii College won the title while NAS took silver. NAS were the winners in the men's table tennis affair as Kenya Utalii College took silver and Tribe Hotel settled for Bronze.

In the women's table tennis, Tribe Hotel won the competition ahead of Kenya Utalii College (silver) and Movenpick (bronze). Sankara were too good for the rest in the men's pool games, with Tribe Hotel settling for silver as NAS took bronze. In scrabble, Sankara won gold, Kenya Utalii College settled for silver while Movenpick went home with bronze.

In men's badminton, KUC took gold, NAS settled for silver and Tribe Hotel bagged bronze. While in the women's badminton, KUC took gold while Movenpick hotel took silver.

In men’s athletics, Intercontinental Hotel took the winners' trophy with 62 points, followed by Gelian Hotel with 57 points, KUC came in third place with 34 points. KUC led with 54 points in the women's athletics, Movenpick came in second with 37 points, while NAS took the third position with 32 points.