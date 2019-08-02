Impressive Rift Valley take overall honours

By CHARLES WANYORO

Rift Valley region were crowned the best team after scooping 50 points as the curtain fell on the 37th edition of the Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association ball games at Meru Teachers Training College on Thursday.

The region reigned supreme in boys’ and girls’ volleyball, boys’ handball to remain at the summit for the second time.

Mercy Cheptoo, also from Rift Valley, walked away with the golden boot in girls’ football, while the region’s Declan Lekishan was voted the boys’ best player.

In other individual titles, Pamella Awuor, 10, was ranked the best goalkeeper in girls’ tournament, while Woche Dula of Nairobi walked away with the boys’ title.

Velma Awuor, who was part of the Nyanza football team, was the tournament’s best player in the girls’ category.

The second and third positions remained unchanged with Western (44 points) and Nyanza (41) occupying the slots.

NETBALL ABANDONED

Coast, who won the boys’ football title were fourth with 36 points, hosts Eastern (33) fifth while Nairobi were sixth with 21 points, one ahead of Central.

Eastern region managed only 10 points to remain at the bottom of the table but their players impressed the officials with good sportsmanship, and were crowned the most disciplined team.

Meanwhile, Nyanza retained the netball title for the third time in a row after rivals Western abandoned the final match in the third quarter with the beating too much to take.

The match was stopped for a while with officials, led by Kenya Netball Federation president Immaculate Kabutha, pleading with the Western side to resume.

However, Western stayed put demanding that the referees be replaced and when their demand was not honoured, they walked out.

Nyanza coach Goretty Okumu hailed her charges, led by shooters Rachael Owegi and Elizabeth Leah who scored 18 and six points.

But despite the win, the girls were disappointed after they learnt that they would not be part of the 64-member squad that will represent the country to the East Africa games in Arusha.

Kenya will send only football, volleyball and handball teams to the inaugural competition.