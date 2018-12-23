Injera, Shikhalo feted at Magharibi Awards
Sunday December 23 2018
Farouk Shikhalo, Collins Injera, Selina Okumu and Martin Kitongo were among the big winners at the 6th edition of the Magharibi Michezo Awards held at Bungoma Tourist Hotel on Saturday.
Shikhalo, who turns out for Sportpesa Premier League for Bandari, won the Footballer of the Year award for his performances with the Mombasa-based side who finished second last season. He also earned a call up to the national team, Harambee Stars.
Kenyan rugby legend Collins Injera was feted as the region's rugby personality of the decade for his exploits on the global stage with national sevens team, Shujaa. Pioneering female professional footballer Doreen Nabwire received a similar accolade as the football personality of the decade.
The Simiyu siblings, former Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu and former Kenya captain and Kenya Harlequin coach Victor Sudi were feted for their outstanding contribution to sport. Simiyu steered Shujaa to their highest ever points tally last season, collecting 104 points for an eighth place finish on the sevens world series.
Simiyu challenged the region’s political leaders to create a conducive environment that will retain top talents. “Why is that the region’s top sports men and women have to go to Nairobi to earn a living? Why can’t they do it from here?” he posed.
The awards were attended by Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Water cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa, parlimentarians Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) among others.
Winners
Basketball
Men's player of the year - Martin Kitongo KPA
Women's player of the year - Selina Okumu Equity
Football
Farouk Shikhalo (Bandari)
Rugby
Player of the Year - George Nyambua (Kabras)
Most Promising Player - Ephraim Oduor (Kabras)
Hockey
Men Player of the Year - George Mutiru (Butali)
Women player of the year - Cynthia Waluchio (Kenyatta University)
Volleyball
Player of the Year Men - Abiud Cheruiyot (GSU)
Player of the Year Women - Joy Lusenaka (Kenya Prisons)
Legends Awards
Rugby Player of the Decade - Collins Injera
Footballer Player of the Decade - Doreen Nabwire
Basketball Player of the Decade - Hildah Indasi
Volleyball Player of the Decade - Mercy Moim
Coach of the Decade - David Lung'aho
Outstanding Contribution To Sport - The Simiyu family