Injera, Shikhalo feted at Magharibi Awards

By COLLINS NABISWA

Farouk Shikhalo, Collins Injera, Selina Okumu and Martin Kitongo were among the big winners at the 6th edition of the Magharibi Michezo Awards held at Bungoma Tourist Hotel on Saturday.

Shikhalo, who turns out for Sportpesa Premier League for Bandari, won the Footballer of the Year award for his performances with the Mombasa-based side who finished second last season. He also earned a call up to the national team, Harambee Stars.

Kenyan rugby legend Collins Injera was feted as the region's rugby personality of the decade for his exploits on the global stage with national sevens team, Shujaa. Pioneering female professional footballer Doreen Nabwire received a similar accolade as the football personality of the decade.

Kakamega Homeboyz forward Allan Wanga presents a trophy to Kenya Prisons volleyball star Sharon Chepchumba during Magharibi Michezo Awards held in Bungoma on December 22, 2018. Chepchumba was named most promising volleyball player. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Simiyu siblings, former Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu and former Kenya captain and Kenya Harlequin coach Victor Sudi were feted for their outstanding contribution to sport. Simiyu steered Shujaa to their highest ever points tally last season, collecting 104 points for an eighth place finish on the sevens world series.

Simiyu challenged the region’s political leaders to create a conducive environment that will retain top talents. “Why is that the region’s top sports men and women have to go to Nairobi to earn a living? Why can’t they do it from here?” he posed.

Former Harambee Starlets forward Doreen Nabwire receives her Footballer of the Decade trophy from Magharibi Michezo Awards chairman Michael Kwambo during Magharibi Michezo Awards held in Bungoma on December 22, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

The awards were attended by Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Water cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa, parlimentarians Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) among others.

Winners

Basketball

Men's player of the year - Martin Kitongo KPA

Women's player of the year - Selina Okumu Equity

Football

Farouk Shikhalo (Bandari)

Rugby

Player of the Year - George Nyambua (Kabras)

Most Promising Player - Ephraim Oduor (Kabras)

Hockey

Men Player of the Year - George Mutiru (Butali)

Women player of the year - Cynthia Waluchio (Kenyatta University)

Volleyball

Player of the Year Men - Abiud Cheruiyot (GSU)

Player of the Year Women - Joy Lusenaka (Kenya Prisons)

Legends Awards

Rugby Player of the Decade - Collins Injera

Footballer Player of the Decade - Doreen Nabwire

Basketball Player of the Decade - Hildah Indasi