JKUAT fail to snap losing streak

Twelfth placed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Saturday suffered yet another defeat, 23-22 to Rangers in the Kenya Handball Federation National League at Kaloleni grounds, Nairobi.

This marked JKUAT’s sixth loss in the 30-team-league with a tally of nine points from winning just four of 11 matches played and a single draw.

Edgar Malala and Radzi Stower top scored for JKUAT with five and four goals respectively, while Nelson Wanjala, Fenrick Opicho and Kevin Taalam were the main men for Rangers with four strikes apiece.

Rangers’ win saw them leapfrog Mount Kenya University-Thika to move to fifth on the table.

Newcomers General Service Unit picked up their first win in their third match of the national competition when they fell University of Nairobi 28-20 at the same venue.

University of Eldoret Pippers lost 30-25 to Saint Paul’s University.

