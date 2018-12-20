Her coach Stephen Ouma, who was impressed by Hirandani’s performance, tipped her to post even better results in future.

A member of Nairobi Chess Academy and Club, Hirandani was the only Kenyan who took part in the weeklong tournament.

By JOEL ODIDI

Jia Rajesh Hiranandani won a silver medal during the Africa School Chess Championships held in Limpopo at the weekend.

The Oshwal Academy student collected seven points out of a possible nine to finish behind the winner Gabatsgwarwe Refilwe from Botswana who bagged eight points.

Following her good performance, Hiranandani becomes a Women Candidate Master (WCM).

COACH IMPRESSED

“She worked very hard as she prepared for the tournament and I am not surprised that she did very well. She played amazing chess and we expect her to do even better next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chess Kenya will send three players to this month’s Africa Junior tournament in Entebbe, Uganda.

