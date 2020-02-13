KAS announces measures to regulate sports academies

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) has announced measures aimed at streamlining the management of sports academies and training curriculum in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, KAS Acting CEO Dr Doreen Odhiambo said there is need to ensure all sports academies conduct their activities in strict adherence to internationally-accepted standards.

“Our ultimate goal is to make sure we breed a crop of talents that are widely accepted not just locally but at the international stage. This will help grow our sports disciplines and make Kenya a hub of talents in various fields,” she said.

Among the measures that the Academy seeks to take include regulating the establishment and management of sports academies in the country, give accreditation for sports courses that are to be offered by the centers and recognition of certificates obtained from foreign countries.

Others include guiding the monitoring and evaluation process of all academies and setting standards for trainers, managers and agents.

According to Ms Odhiambo, KAS will also seek to work with sporting federations to standardise training curricular to ensure 30 percent of it is theory while 70 percent is practical.

