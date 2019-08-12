KCAA edge KPA in men's basketball

By BENSON AYIENDA

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) men’s basketball team Monday beat arch-rivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 51-49 in a tough preliminary match played at Kisii High School as Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games entered the third day.

Led by star players Alphas Mwema and Eric Walucho, KCAA who are coached by Fred Mutsotso started the match slowly but stepped up their game in the last two quarters to win.

“We played a tough side but my squad played extremely well to secure victory,” said Mutsotso, whose team next plays Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) in their last group match on Friday.

KPA who mostly relied on Micky Wana, Dan Okwiri and Samuel Ocholla, dictated the proceedings early in the match but lost momentum and eventually lost the match. KPA coach Ben Okello blamed the loss on poor officiating.

KPA won the first quarter 11-9, lost the second 13-14 and the third 12-16 but won the fourth quarter 13-12.

In the other match of the day, KPA women lost 42-41 to KCAA.

PCK take on KCAA on Tuesday before KPA play Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK).

In netball, Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works beat Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) 31-18. Kenya Airport Authority lost 7-76 to title favourites Kenya Ferry Services.

KBC face KPA Tuesday morning from 9am before KFS take on KCAA in the second match from 11am.

At the same time, CAK football team is through to the semi-finals after beating KAA 7 - 0 in a Group ‘B’ match at Gusii Stadium on Monday. Brian Juma scored four goals for CAK, while Gideon Abucheri, Michael Ochieng and Michael Muya scored one goal each.

CAK top Group ‘B’ with four points having played two matches. On Sunday, they drew 1-1 against Kenya Maritime Authority.

Speaking after the match, CAK head coach Abdalla Juma said: “Today we changed our game plan. We fielded experienced players, having drawn our first match,” he said.

His counterpart Augustine Masiga attributed his team’s loss to lack of match practice, saying they were playing against a hugely experienced team.

“We hurriedly assembled our players for the games about four days ago and we never had any practice. As you all know, my team comprises of employees who are scattered across the country,” he said.

In another match played in the same venue, KPA registered a 3-1 victory over Shabana to go top of group 'A'.

Having played two games, KPA are leading with 4 points followed by PCK with 3 points from the same number of matches.

At position three is Kenya Ferries Authority (KFS) with one point while Shabana who are guests are bottom without a point. All teams in this group will wait until Tuesday to determine who qualifies for the knock-out stage.